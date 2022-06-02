Redbird | Vibiana and Vau de Vire Entertainment Bringing a One-of-a-Kind Immersive Dinner Theater to Downtown Los Angeles This Summer

Sensory feast June 18-July 24 to feature culinary delights from Chef Neal Fraser and Restaurateur Amy Knoll Fraser (Redbird | Vibiana) and circus and musical entertainment from Vau de Vire Society

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbird | Vibiana and San Francisco-based circus Vau de Vire are excited to announce Revive, a deeply unique and immersive dining and performance experience featuring an all-star cast comprised of 40+ circus performers, musicians, dancers, and characters, with shows twice daily Thursday Sunday, June 18-July 24, 2022, at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles.

An evening spent at Revive promises to inspire, rejuvenate, invigorate, and awaken one's every sense. The titillating visual spectacle, culinary indulgences from Chef Fraser, inspiring musical score, and immersive and lavish environment will leave guests feeling that they've been an integral part of a feel-good movement that transcends any known dining, theater, or nightlife experience.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to a reception in the Vibiana Courtyard where they'll indulge in an array of curated delicacies and libations within a gallery of living art and era-centric live music. Once Vibiana's doors open, guests will step into an opulent past where all are VIPs, dining upon the performance stages, immersed in a projection-mapped environment for their remaining four courses of decadence — all suffused with original music performed live by the band Angelo Moore (Fishbone) and the Missing Links.

"Our goal in creating the Revive experience is to blend a unique mix of world-class talent, tech, and architecture to inspire a sensory revival for each of our guests, all built on a foundation of extraordinary cuisine," says Mike Gaines, Vau de Vire co-founder and creative director. "Sharing a phenomenal feast in a beautiful, intimately immersive environment seasoned with amazing performing artists and supported by the best visual and audio tech available — that's our theatrical approach to celebrating life and positive momentum. And there's no one we'd rather do that with than Neal and Amy Knoll Fraser and their team at Redbird and Vibiana."

Chef Fraser shares the enthusiasm: "Amy and I have been exploring the possibility of hosting an immersive sensorial event at Vibiana for quite some time," he says. "This collaboration with Vau de Vire is just what we've been searching for. We are thrilled to activate the space in this way."

Event tickets are on sale now for $250 per guest here: https://www.vibiana.com/stories/revive-immersive via Fever LA.

About Redbird | Vibiana

Chef | Owner Neal Fraser and Owner | Operator Amy Knoll Fraser's flagship restaurant Redbird features Modern American cuisine that is refined yet approachable. The menu highlights multi-cultural influences of Fraser's native city, Los Angeles, complemented by award-winning cocktail and wine programs by Bar Director Tobin Shea and Wine Director Matt Fosket. The Downtown LA space, designed by Knoll Fraser and Robert Weimer, is located in Vibiana, the cathedral-turned-event-venue also owned and operated by the Frasers.

About Vau de Vire

Vau de Vire Entertainment is a San Francisco-based immersive event-production company and creators of The Soiled Dove Dinner Show, the world-famous Edwardian Ball, Lagunitas Beer Circus, Dusk to Dawn Halloween, New Bohemia NYE, and two decades of the San Francisco Bay Area's most creatively outrageous nightlife events.

Redbird | Vibiana

