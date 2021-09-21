Redbird Bioscience and Glazed Edibles Announce Blues Brothers Concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Celebrate New Belushi's Farm Products

STILWELL, Okla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma operator, Redbird Bioscience and Glazed Edibles, producer of full-spectrum, strain specific, terpene-rich chocolate cannabis edibles, to host Blues Brothers concert on October 19 at Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK. Dan Aykroyd is back as Elwood Blues, joined by Jim Belushi as Zee Blues to celebrate new Belushi's Farm cannabis products available in Oklahoma.

Tickets for the Blues Brothers event are available at the door on October 19 or can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3708817/ . 5% of ticket sales will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit committed to freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs, starting with the estimated 40,000 individuals imprisoned for cannabis. Cain's Ballroom will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the event.

"It's gonna be fire — standing on the stage with ten great musicians and a wall of sound that will heal our live music thirsty souls," said legendary performer Jim Belushi, founder of Oregon-based cannabis company, Belushi's Farm. "Bring your sunglasses and your dancing shoes and we'll chase the magic together."

Redbird Bioscience and Belushi's Farm recently announced a licensing agreement earlier this year to debut Belushi's Farm products in Oklahoma. Additionally, Glazed Edibles will be making an edible line with Jim Belushi which will include products such as Chasing Magic chocolate truffles and milk chocolate edible joints. These will be hitting shelves in October.

Belushi's Farm's branded products currently offered in Oklahoma include:

Blues Brothers Baby Blues: 0.25 gram baby pre-rolls, 6 per pack

Blues Brothers Flip Top and Fly: 0.7 gram pre-rolls, 5 per pack

Blues Brothers Rocket 88: 1 gram pre-roll, 1 per tube

To find nearest location offering Belushi's Farm products visit - https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1Yl0JKPAwMS2Unn4mOGZ2sZ3d1XYlQs0B&ll=35.88274987997939%2C-96.96499999999997&z=7

About Redbird Bioscience

Redbird Bioscience is a licensed Oklahoma medical marijuana operator with an emphasis on large-scale cultivation and processing as the cornerstone of building out distribution and brands in the legal cannabis industry. The company provides cultivation, extraction and processing to provide pharmaceutical grade cannabis in the state of Oklahoma, which is accessible to patients in neighboring states. For more information, please visit: www.redbirdmmj.com.

About Belushi's Farm

What began as a meager 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi's Farm encompasses a sprawling and spiritual 93 acres with 1,800 feet of Rogue River riverfront in Southern Oregon's Banana Belt where the sun, water and air make the perfect combination to sustain naturally powerful and beautiful cannabis. Belushi's Farm is home to a range of offerings — Chasing Magic (Jim's Secret Stash), The Blues Brothers, Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica (a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL"), and GROWING BELUSHI on The Discovery Channel. Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, the farm's proprietor, performer Jim Belushi, is a proponent of the plant's beneficial properties across a spectrum of uses. From enhancing joy and quality of life, mitigating trauma and managing pain, to a harm reduction approach and rebuttal of the opioid abuse epidemic, Jim advocates for patient rights, adult-use legalization, and freeing cannabis prisoners through his work as advisor to Last Prisoner Project, while empowering newcomers to access the profound spiritual and healing powers of quality cannabis. https://www.belushisfarm.com

About Glazed Edibles

Glazed Edibles, brought to you by the owners of Tulsa's own Glacier Chocolate, is a female owned and operated cannabis company in Tulsa, OK. Glazed creates artisanal chocolate truffles infused with hand-picked, terpene-rich cannabis oil. We use strain-specific oil to create experiences that cater to our patients' most requested needs. Many of our products are vegan and many are gluten-free. For more information please visit www.glazededibles.com.

SOURCE Redbird Bioscience