Redbird Bioscience Opens One of Oklahoma's Largest Cannabis Extraction and Processing Facilities

STILWELL, Okla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbird Bioscience , an Oklahoma-based licensed medical cannabis operator that produces pharmaceutical-grade products for patients, today announced the completion of the Company's 7,890 sq ft extraction and processing facility and the hiring of Marcus Moates as Director of Product Development. As one of Oklahoma's largest processing facilities by production capacity, the new facility is adequately designed for utilizing all major extraction techniques to accommodate the rapid demand in the state.

The new, state-of-the art extraction and processing facility and key new hire Marcus Moates will guide Redbird's strategic developments in private labeling, toll processing, and flex manufacturing for its own and additional key brands in the state. This extraction capacity also opens the door to the possibility of producing distillate for licensed third parties through partnerships or joint ventures which could add a substantial revenue stream for Redbird.

"With the opening of the facility, Redbird will showcase the power of our growing portfolio and continue to position us to retain the lion's share of retail sales as the Oklahoma market grows," said Bill Thurman, CEO of Redbird Ventures LLC. "Marcus Moates expertise will be valuable in expanding Redbird's product offerings while never wavering from delivering safe products in accordance with our high quality and purity standards."

Moates' previous experience as CEO and Founder of Nature's Lab Extracts has given him an extensive background in extraction. Moates has also consulted for publicly traded cannabis companies such as MedMen and Flower 1. In his new role, Moates will oversee the Processing facilities staffing and operations, set the facility up for METRC ahead of its implementation in the State, and bring in the proper genetics/strains to allow Redbird to address the needs of the patients of Oklahoma. His brand, Nature's Lab, will now operate under the Redbird Bioscience license in Oklahoma.

"Redbird has created a distribution network in Oklahoma that positions itself to meet the demands of patients across the state of a quality product at an affordable price," stated Moates. "I am excited to be a part of the Company's expansion and Redbird's mission in ensuring the highest-quality and safest cannabis products for patients."

The new extraction and manufacturing facility is currently offering solventless extracted concentrates such as cured and live rosins, ethanol extracted vape carts, bulk distillate, and pre-rolled cannabis products. The offerings will continue to expand throughout 4Q to include at minimum four new product SKUs from butane hash oil (BHO) extracted concentrates and solventless extraction processes. As Redbird continues to unlock its processing potential, the operator will add new CPGs such as gel-caps using its TechnoPhar encapsulating technology.

About Redbird Bioscience

Redbird Bioscience, along with Redbird Growers, are licensed Oklahoma medical marijuana operators with an emphasis on large-scale cultivation and processing as the cornerstone of building out distribution and brands in the legal cannabis industry. The Redbird companies provide cultivation, extraction, and processing to provide pharmaceutical grade cannabis in the state of Oklahoma, which is accessible to patients in neighboring states. For more information, please visit: www.redbirdmmj.com.

SOURCE Redbird Bioscience

