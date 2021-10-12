RedBlack, an intelliflo Solution, Launches Cloud-Based Rebalancing and Trading Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many financial advisory firms have a strong preference toward easier-to-use cloud solutions, whether due to internal IT staff constraints or the desire to focus more resources on core competencies. Aligned with this trend, RedBlack, an intelliflo solution, has released the cloud edition of its market-leading portfolio rebalancing and trading platform, which is used by more than 150 RIA firms, investment managers and family offices to manage over $300 billion in AUM.

The RedBlack Cloud Edition provides a high-performance software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to deliver advanced, personalized rebalancing and robust order management at scale in a multi-custodian environment. RedBlack Cloud capabilities include:



Portfolio monitoring at the account and household level

Rules-based rebalancing and trading on portfolio drift, restrictions, equivalents, asset location preferences and other rebalance settings

Tax-sensitive rebalancing in line with household tax budgets

Real-time compliance and restriction validation

Order management via FIX to major custodians and brokers

Compliance-ready, searchable archives of historical orders

Integrations with portfolio management and trust accounting systems, custodial data providers, brokers, market data feeds, and more

According to Aite Group, cloud services are expected to see heightened adoption as wealth managers aim to achieve greater operational efficiencies across the value chain.1 Accenture estimates that companies migrating business areas to the cloud can cut total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 40 percent.2

"The cloud is an essential part of business continuity and accelerating growth. Combined with the resource efficiencies and other proven benefits, rebalancing and trading have never been more personalized, precise, efficient and scalable than with RedBlack Cloud. It also makes us capable of reaching even more RIAs looking to grow their businesses," said Jennifer Valdez, president, Americas for intelliflo. "We are fully committed to advancing both our traditional desktop version and our new cloud edition and continuing to offer firms a choice in delivery model."

1Aite Group: Top 10 Trends in Financial Services, 2021; January 2021.

2Accenture Insights: 25 cloud trends for 2021 and beyond; March 4, 2021

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology which powers the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion assets serviced across intelliflo.

