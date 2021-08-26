Redbone Introduces CBD Products for Working Dogs & Canine Athletes

It's from this place of deep respect for our animals that Redbone Nutrition was born. Our first product is a CBD supplement that's carefully formulated utilizing all-natural ingredients. Unlike some companies, we don't use artificial flavorings or ingredients sourced from China, and we have everything we produce tested by a third-party, independent lab to ensure its integrity. We use our products on our own dogs and wouldn't want them—or any dog—using an inferior product. And when it comes to our CBD dog treats, we offer a variety of flavors that your dog is sure to find delicious.

Dogs Deserve Relief from Joint Pain

Just like human athletes, dogs who work their bodies this hard can suffer from joint pain. And considering how much we love our respective dogs, the Redbone team was bound and determined to find a way to help them overcome this inevitable side-effect of aging.

Studies Suggest CBD Supplements Benefit Dogs

Over the past few years, many people have discovered the benefits of CBD in their own lives. As more veterinarians begin to see the applications of CBD for dogs, more and more people are giving their dogs CBD products.



The AKC's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Jerry Klein,1 points out that while research studies are ongoing, "there's anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting (CBD) can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures."

Dr. Klein notes that CBD also has:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Cardiac benefits

Anti-nausea effects

Appetite stimulation

Anti-anxiety impact

Redbone Nutrition Products Designed to Promote Peak Performance

Along with this impressive list of benefits, Dr. Klein notes that most CBD is derived from hemp, not from marijuana. This is certainly true of Redbone Nutrition's products. Our oils and treats are designed to help our dogs perform well and feel their best. And we would want nothing less for your best friend!

