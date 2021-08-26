Redbone Introduces CBD Products for Working Dogs & Canine Athletes
Aug 26, 2021, 07:18 ET
JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are incredible creatures. They are intelligent, loyal, courageous and affectionate. As long-time dog lovers, the team who formed Redbone Nutrition appreciates these traits. But having spent considerable hours working side-by-side with canine athletes and working dogs, we also respect the intensity, agility and endurance that this special group of dogs exhibits. And who wouldn't? Watching dogs at work is awe-inspiring, whether they are in a military context, working with law enforcement, hunting or training for agility competitions.
CBD for Dogs Made With High Quality Ingredients
It's from this place of deep respect for our animals that Redbone Nutrition was born. Our first product is a CBD supplement that's carefully formulated utilizing all-natural ingredients. Unlike some companies, we don't use artificial flavorings or ingredients sourced from China, and we have everything we produce tested by a third-party, independent lab to ensure its integrity. We use our products on our own dogs and wouldn't want them—or any dog—using an inferior product. And when it comes to our CBD dog treats, we offer a variety of flavors that your dog is sure to find delicious.
Dogs Deserve Relief from Joint Pain
Just like human athletes, dogs who work their bodies this hard can suffer from joint pain. And considering how much we love our respective dogs, the Redbone team was bound and determined to find a way to help them overcome this inevitable side-effect of aging.
Studies Suggest CBD Supplements Benefit Dogs
Over the past few years, many people have discovered the benefits of CBD in their own lives. As more veterinarians begin to see the applications of CBD for dogs, more and more people are giving their dogs CBD products.
The AKC's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Jerry Klein,1 points out that while research studies are ongoing, "there's anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting (CBD) can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures."
Dr. Klein notes that CBD also has:
- Anti-inflammatory properties
- Cardiac benefits
- Anti-nausea effects
- Appetite stimulation
- Anti-anxiety impact
Redbone Nutrition Products Designed to Promote Peak Performance
Along with this impressive list of benefits, Dr. Klein notes that most CBD is derived from hemp, not from marijuana. This is certainly true of Redbone Nutrition's products. Our oils and treats are designed to help our dogs perform well and feel their best. And we would want nothing less for your best friend!
By: Redbone Nutrition
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Redbone Nutrition
