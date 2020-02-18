Redbox Expands Distribution With Launch Of Redbox Free Live TV; Free Streaming Service Debuts Nationally To U.S. Consumers

Redbox Free Live TV is now available nationally and features nearly 30 channels of movies and episodic content including three exclusive Redbox-branded channels. New devices are launching in the coming weeks, and the company expects to launch 10 additional channels every month.

Redbox Free Live TV is available today via redbox.com and the Redbox app for the Roku® platform, iPhone®, Apple TV®, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. The service doesn't require a login, just click "Free Live TV," choose a channel and start watching.

"The expansion of Redbox into live streaming television builds on the company's commitment to being the go-to entertainment destination for consumers wanting choice and amazing value. With Free Live TV, we're now offering an unparalleled level of content choice through our kiosks, on-demand and now free streaming," said Galen Smith, Redbox CEO. "We know what consumers want to watch and Free Live TV expands the ability to reach consumers and tap into the growing OTT market."

Accompanying Redbox Free Live TV is the launch of Redbox-branded channels featuring content from a variety of studios and content owners including Lionsgate, a key strategic launch partner for programming content.

Redbox Rush: For fans who love action & adventure. The channel delivers movies and television series that keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Redbox Comedy: For fans who love hilarious movies & great stand-up. Whether you're looking for something new or a nostalgic favorite, Redbox Comedy delivers the laughs audiences crave.

Redbox Spotlight: Redbox's curated channel of featured & recommended titles. No more searching for what to watch, Redbox has their best content all in one place to make picking something to watch both quick and easy.

Featured third-party channels at launch include a mix of classic and cult movies and television series, news and short-form entertainment including FilmRise Free Movies, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, USA TODAY, NowThis, Dove Channel, American Classics, Comedy Dynamics, Maverick Movies, Filmhub, Fail Army, People are Awesome and many more.

With the launch of Redbox Free Live TV, the company continues to transform itself into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. Last year, Redbox launched Redbox Entertainment, a new division to produce and distribute original content across its service. Through Redbox Entertainment, the company released The Fanatic (starring John Travolta) and Running with the Devil (starring Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne). Another Redbox Entertainment-backed film, The Lost Husband, produced by and starring Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel, will hit theaters in April.

To find where you can watch Redbox Free Live TV please visit https://www.redbox.com/stream-free-live-tv.

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including free live TV. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company's expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com.

