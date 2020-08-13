Redbox Expands Redbox Free Live TV Adding New Channels including Cheddar and Tastemade's Streaming Network

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for new-release movies and entertainment, continues to bolster its lineup of entertainment available on Redbox's Free Live TV service. Redbox is announcing that Tastemade's Streaming Network, featuring award-winning original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design, and Cheddar are now live and will join a growing list of popular news, lifestyle, and sports entertainment programming available to Redbox's millions of customers. Redbox Live TV, which launched earlier this year, has quickly ramped its channel lineup and now has over 60 channels, including three Redbox channels designed and programmed for movie lovers everywhere. Those channels are Redbox Rush (for action fans), Redbox Comedy (for those who love stand-up comedy and the best comedy movies), and Redbox Movies.

Within the past few weeks, Redbox Free Live TV has added nearly 20 channels. New channels added this week include Wired, Architectural Digest, Black News Channel, CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corporation), Go Traveler, Outdoor America, Hard Knocks Fighting. Channels recently added include America's Test Kitchen, Complex, The Design Network, Real Nosey, Funny or Die, beIN Sports, Outside TV, Chive TV, Thrill One, Voyager Documentaries, Hungry and Just for Laughs Gags. Redbox Free Live TV can be enjoyed via Redbox.com , Roku®, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs and Chromecast. The service doesn't require a login, just click "Free Live TV", choose a channel and start watching.

"We've seen significant viewership growth in the News, Lifestyle and Food categories," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "We're excited to continue growing our Free Live TV offering with great new content, increasing our distribution and adding new features to help our customers find and watch great content however they want to watch it."

"We are excited to partner with Redbox on launching one of the first live news channels on their TV platform delivering top business and headline news to their customers," Priya Nevrekar, Sr Dir Distribution & Business Development, Altice News.

"We are excited about the launch of Tastemade's Streaming Network on Redbox Free Live TV, making our food, travel, and home & design programming available across the platform," said Jeremy Strauss, Head of Business Development, Tastemade. "We believe that our premium programming is a great addition to Redbox's lifestyle and entertainment offering and the continued growth of its streaming business as a powerful complement to its established kiosk footprint."

With the launch of Redbox Free Live TV, the company continues its transformation into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. Last year, Redbox launched Redbox Entertainment, a new division to produce and distribute original content across its service. Through Redbox Entertainment, the company is developing a slate of movies that will be available through Redbox VOD and at the Box.

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including free live TV. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company's expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com .

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the digital-first news network, providing quick updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment, and culture in a fresh, fast-paced format. Cheddar is part of the Altice News group, which also includes hyperlocal news from News 12 and the global and current affairs network i24NEWS. For more on Cheddar, visit Cheddar.com

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

