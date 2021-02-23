Redbox Selects SpotX for Video Monetization Across its Free Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Redbox to serve as a strategic supply-side platform (SSP) to power the video monetization of Redbox's free live TV and AVOD content.

"As a company that's focused on creating the very best ad-supported streaming destination to entertain millions of Redbox customers, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Redbox's Live Free TV and Free on Demand because they have valuable insights and expertise in driving programmatic demand and can help us efficiently maximize our platform's capabilities," said Terrence Coles, Sr. Director, Redbox Media Network.

Redbox continues to transform itself into a multi-channel streaming platform with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox's free streaming platform delivers thousands of hours of movies and television programming curated to the tastes of its customers. Redbox Free Live TV has nearly 100 channels of entertainment and Redbox Free On Demand (AVOD), and an ad-supported streaming destination features hundreds of titles with more added weekly, giving a highly-desirable movie loving demographic access to premium quality content for free.

The partnership with SpotX opens up new opportunities for media buyers to place their ad campaigns around Redbox's Free Live TV and AVOD premium inventory. The SpotX platform will power Redbox's data-driven sales strategy for programmatic campaigns while SpotX's global Demand Facilitation Team will work to connect media buyers with premium inventory that runs across the SpotX platform, offering brand-safe supply in both open and private marketplaces as well as access to exclusive video inventory.

Redbox is one of the first customers to utilize Total Connect+, a new capability SpotX has brought to market powered by joint efforts between SpringServe and SpotX. Total Connect+ unifies direct and programmatic demand into a holistic ad decisioning process, helping media owners take more control over their video advertising businesses.

"As one of America's leading destinations for new release movies and entertainment, we're excited to partner with Redbox as they build out an ad-supported streaming platform," said Ryan Kenney, Vice President of Platform at SpotX. "Advertisers are always looking for ways to reach engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe environments. Redbox's Live Free TV and Free on Demand Services deliver just that."

Redbox Free Live TV can be enjoyed via Redbox.com, Roku, XBox One, iOS and Android devices, as well as Android TV, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG TVs and Chromecast.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, privacy-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, LG, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 70 million households. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 10 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including free live TV. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company's expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com .

Media Contacts:

For SpotX:

Tammy Blythe Goodman/ [email protected]

Josie Urwin/ [email protected]

For Redbox:

Jennifer St. Clair

[email protected]

SOURCE SpotX

Related Links

spotxchange.com

