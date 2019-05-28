Redbox Ups the Ante with the Return of "Summer Spin"
Over 25,000 instant prizes make this year's promotion bigger and better than ever before
May 28, 2019, 12:56 ET
CHICAGO, May 28 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for new-release movies and games, announced today that Summer Spin is back through July 7. A phenomenal hit in its first year last summer, Summer Spin gives Redbox Perks members the chance to nab thousands of instant-win prizes and two top prizes.
This year Summer Spin is hotter than ever, offering more than 25,000 prizes – unprecedented in value. The promotion is exclusively available to Redbox Perks members, who are welcome to play every day for nonstop fun and instant prizes.
The Grand Prize this year, valued at nearly $8,000, include a home entertainment package highlighted by a $4,000 credit to Ashley Furniture, a Vizio 4K SMART TV, 4k/blu-ray player, Vizio sound bar, Nintendo Switch gaming console, one gaming headset and free 1-night Redbox disc rentals for 1 year. The First Prize, valued at more than $3,500, is a trip for 4 people to Melia Caribe Beach Resort in the Dominican Republic and includes 5 nights of accommodations; 4 coach airline tickets; all meals, drinks, gratuities and taxes related to accommodations; non-motorized water sports; and entertainment.
To learn more about Summer Spin by Redbox, visit the "My Redbox" page in the Redbox mobile app. For official contest rules, visit redbox.com/summerspin.
About Redbox
With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America's leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray™ Discs and video game rentals through the nation's largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription. For more information, visit Redbox.com.
