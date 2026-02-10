REDBREAST® IRISH WHISKEY UNVEILS MOSCATEL WINE CASK EDITION

Inspired by Redbreast's historic ties with fortified wines, Redbreast Moscatel Wine Cask Edition is first matured in a selection of ex-American whiskey casks and Spanish Oloroso sherry casks, followed by a final maturation period of 16 months in Málaga Moscatel casks. Bottled at 46% ABV, Redbreast Moscatel Wine Cask Edition is rich in Mediterranean expression, bringing a noticeably elegant and more citrus forward personality to the whiskey.

Across several decades, McCabe and former Master Blender Billy Leighton have developed deep relationships with cask producers and winemakers throughout the Iberian Peninsula, inviting whiskey enthusiasts on a journey of discovery across this region. For this sun-soaked release, the team at Midleton Distillery partnered with Bodegas Quitapenas in Málaga, now led by fifth‑generation custodians Marta Suárez Prieto and Víctor Suárez OnrubiaI. Under their careful watch, these curated hogsheads made from European Oak were seasoned with Moscatel wine for two years before being shipped to Midleton Distillery, where they were filled with a bespoke batch of Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.

With a complex flavor journey, the whiskey opens with notes of fresh, sweet tangerine and twisted orange peel, accompanied by delicate herbal notes of chamomile tea with dustings of nutmeg and cedarwood. The wine-seasoned oak imparts vanilla, with notes of floral honey and sugar glazed fruits, while the pot still spices add subtle notes of black peppercorn and clove in the background.

"The launch of Redbreast Moscatel Wine Cask Edition is a celebration of Redbreast's heritage, craftsmanship, and incredible legacy dating back to the late 1800s," said Master Blender, David McCabe. "The use of Spanish Moscatel-seasoned casks is a tribute to Redbreast's historic ties to sherry and fortified wines, and our appreciation for the incredible people across the region, including Marta and her family at Bodegas Quitapenas, which was founded in 1880. Their remarkable family heritage inspired the richness and depth of this expression."

"It has been a great honor to work with David and his team at Midleton on the launch of Redbreast Moscatel Wine Cask Edition, which pays such a wonderful tribute to our rich family history," said Marta Suárez Prieto of Bodegas Quitapenas. "Along with my cousin Víctor, we have taken great care to season the casks perfectly, to ensure the new expression is infused with wonderful flavor notes of sweet honey, dates and caramelized fruits alongside gentle herbal, floral and citrus tones."

Crafted to be enjoyed neat or over ice, Redbreast Moscatel Wine Cask Edition is available at RedbreastWhiskey.com (SRP: $109.99). To learn more, follow @RedbreastUS #RedbreastWhiskey #QuiteTheFind #RedbreastMoscatel.

*Based on the tasting results of eight global blind tasting competitions in 2025, including The Irish Whiskey Masters, International Wine & Spirit Competition, International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies Awards, Beverage Testing Institute, New York World Spirits Competition and Asia World Spirits Competition.

About Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers, a Pernod Ricard company, is a producer of some of the world's most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys and Ireland's leading supplier of spirits and wines. Led by Jameson, our brands are driving the success of Irish whiskey globally. Jameson is the world's bestselling and most awarded Irish whiskey, a top 3 selling international whiskey brand and a top 10 international spirits brand, achieving +1% net sales growth globally in FY24. Our brands are exported to 130+ markets around the world. Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son, and Cork Distilleries Company. In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard, gaining access to unprecedented levels of investment and an extensive global distribution network. In 2025, Midleton Distillery celebrated 200 years of distilling excellence by unveiling stories from the Irish Distillers archives and hosting a series of special whiskey launches and events. We employ over 800 people across our operations in Cork, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As creators of conviviality, we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

