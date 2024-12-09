Redbrick Connect 2024 Wraps Up Successfully Advancing the Digital Creative Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global creator festival Redbrick Connect 2024, hosted by the cloud-based game creation platform Redbrick, concluded successfully on November 30 at COEX in Samseong-dong. The event showcased creative and innovative game projects, earning enthusiastic feedback from attendees who enjoyed the variety of experiences and exhibitions. This event was made even more impactful through the support of organizations dedicated to nurturing software creators, including Daekyo, How Coding, and the Korea Indie Game Association.

The highlight of the event, the Game Creation Challenge, attracted 310 participants from around the world who presented 212 projects. In the Youth Game Contest, 173 participants presented innovative works brimming with fresh ideas. In the Online Game Jam open to the public, 137 participants formed 39 teams to develop projects within 48 hours, demonstrating creativity and technical prowess.

The exhibition featured 28 works, including 10 outstanding entries from the Game Creation Challenge and 8 specially invited pieces, clearly exhibiting improved quality and diverse content.

Interactive booths were also very popular with visitors. In the Build Zone, called Anyone Can Build, many attendees successfully completed hands-on game creation experiences. They encountered the entire game development process firsthand, including direct publishing. Additionally, the VR Zone featuring content titled Xscape allowed visitors to immerse themselves in Redbrick's VR technology and enjoy an exciting adventure.

Redbrick emphasized its commitment to further strengthen the digital creative ecosystem through this event. CEO Yeongmo Yang said, "This event marks an important step in building a sustainable creative environment by offering creators monetization opportunities through Web3 technology, moving beyond simply showcasing their work."

Redbrick is committed to providing ongoing support to help creators turn their ideas into reality and generate income from their work.

SOURCE Redbrick