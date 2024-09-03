Redbrick Secures U.S. Patent for "Open Metaverse Creation System"

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbrick (CEO Yeongmo Yang), a gaming creation platform, announced that following a domestic patent registration last August, it has also secured a U.S. patent for its "Open Metaverse Creation System." With this recent acquisition of a U.S. patent, Redbrick has reaffirmed its technological prowess in the global market and has further enhanced the connectivity and scalability among its platforms.

The "Open Metaverse Creation System" is a groundbreaking technology that enables creators to synchronize their game content across multiple platforms. This system allows creators' content to move freely among various platform services, enabling consolidated revenue management within a single system. Previously, content distribution and revenue generation in metaverse and gaming platforms were confined to individual platforms. However, Redbrick's technology now enables free movement of content and revenue management across multiple platforms.

With this patent, Redbrick is fostering an environment where creators can continuously generate revenue across diverse platforms. Beyond marketplaces, particularly in advertising and content usage fees, Redbrick has introduced a revenue-sharing model with partners to help creators secure more stable earnings.

CEO Yang stated, "In addition to enhancing our open metaverse technology, we are also developing AI features and capabilities that allow creators to collaborate within our studios. We plan to continue advancing our technology to enable creators to undertake innovative creative activities."

Redbrick's technological achievements are providing new opportunities for various companies interested in utilizing game and metaverse content. Companies such as Telegram, Fusionist, OKX, Berachain, Bitlayer, Mode, Klaytn, ZetaChain, and Kroma can now easily create content using the "Redbrick Engine," leveraging open metaverse technology to upload game content to their own websites or apps. This is expected to significantly enhance collaboration with various enterprises.

Redbrick is a tech start-up founded in 2018, aiming to popularize game and metaverse creation. It provides a cloud-based 3D creation engine, which has lowered entry barriers to traditionally complex and difficult game creation. Redbrick's 3D creation engine utilizes artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC), educational technology (EdTech), and blockchain technology, making it easy and fast for anyone to create games, metaverse, VR content.

