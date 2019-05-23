REDBUD LABS Broadens MXR™ Chip Offering

"We developed MXR BLUE based on customer demand," reports Dr. Jay Fisher, Vice President of R & D. "Researchers and systems developers alike have been seeking out the mixing advantages of MXR, but were restricted in their ability to utilize surfactants in their assays. Thanks to MXR BLUE's hydrophilic characteristics this is no longer an issue. Developers can integrate the cartridge-ready chip into their protocols and immediately reap the rewards of MXR-enhanced mixing. With MXR BLUE, it's now possible to work directly with non-diluted biological fluids like whole blood, urine, cerebral spinal fluid, saliva, synovial fluid, plasma, serum, etc."

Redbud's MXR chips are recognized for their rapid mixing capability in microfluidic volumes where reliance upon diffusion kinetics limits the performance of sample-to-answer assays. MXR chip models are assembled microfluidic components, well-suited for use with microarrays, reagent reconstitution and microfluidic cartridges. MXR BLUE comes in two standard chip assemblies. A wide range of made-to-order chips are also immediately available, thanks to Redbud's rapid customization capabilities.

ABOUT REDBUD

Redbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry's ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies have broad application across a variety of segments including basic research, drug discovery and development, biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Industry partners seek Redbud's proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products. Rebudlabs.com

For further information contact:

Kathryn Lawrence

VP Business Development

Redbud Labs

+1 919-537-9753 x97

lawrence@redbudlabs.com

SOURCE Redbud Labs, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.redbudlabs.com

