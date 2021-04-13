Redburn Chooses Tier1 to Enhance Client Service and Enable Greater Scalability

TORONTO and LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redburn, Europe's largest independent equity research and execution firm, has selected Tier1 Financial Solutions, a leading provider of client relationship management ("CRM") solutions, to elevate its client relationship capabilities and help scale its business. Redburn has experienced steady growth over recent years and needed to employ a nimble CRM platform that is built specifically for the data and workflow needs of capital markets professionals.

With the recent integration of Refinitiv's equity ownership data into its CRM and the 360-degree view of client information its platform provides, Tier1 was the optimal choice for addressing Redburn's operational needs. Tier1's rapid time to market, tailored capital markets relationship management workflows, corporate access capabilities, Einstein analytics, and interoperability with a strong network of partners allows Redburn to rapidly and effectively engage clients from any location.

Prior to choosing Tier1, Redburn scrupulously reviewed over a dozen CRM vendors upon deciding it wanted to make a switch.

Matthew Norman, Head of Technology at Redburn, said: "Client service is at the forefront of everything we do at Redburn, and Tier1's CRM is expertly designed to address our specific client-centric capital markets workflows.

"Our business is growing, and we needed a flexible solution that could be easily deployed firm-wide, would be straightforward to use for our global teams, and delivered actionable intelligence capabilities securely. Tier1 is a supportive partner that understands the Redburn ethos and assists the upward trajectory of our business."

Manish Patel, COO of CRM at Tier1 Financial Solutions, said: "CRMs need to match the sophistication of the evolving capital markets landscape and to do that, they need to be able to seamlessly scale and address the needs of firms of all different sizes.

"Our mission is to support our clients' digital transformation efforts, as the core relationship engagement engine that powers informed decision-making, enables prospecting new clients, and integrates critical data – all within a single connected experience for the end users."

About Tier1 Financial Solutions

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in client relationship management software for capital markets and investment banking. Tier1 empowers its clients to create sales opportunities and maximize client interactions while increasing productivity and reducing relationship risk. Trusted by nearly 20,000 CRM users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements – all on a capital markets grade security engine. Serving the unique needs of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Investment Management professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering collaboration, transparency and communication. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com.

About Redburn

Redburn is one of Europe's leading providers of independent equity research and agency execution. It was founded in 2003 on the principle that independence is the foundation for in-depth, uncompromised, premium equity research, and comparative advantage in execution.

Redburn has offices in London, Paris, Madrid, New York and Boston.

www.redburn.com

