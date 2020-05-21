Redburn implements Glue42 to ride market volatility wave more efficiently

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and Redburn (Europe) Ltd, the independent equity research and execution firm, today announced that they completed a successful proof of concept (PoC) integrating and synchronizing key applications, sales intelligence and data using Glue42 Enterprise for more efficient trade execution.

"We have recently had the perfect storm of high volume, high volatility, and a global workforce that's working from home for the first time ever," said Will Winzor-Saile, partner, Redburn. "That means that screen estate becomes vital for people to get pertinent information."

"What we do well is execute orders intelligently on behalf of clients. To stay ahead of the curve, technology is a very important part of that and we want to partner with companies that offer best-in-class technology," Winzor-Saile continued. "The feedback following on from the PoC has been remarkable. We now have access to information that clients have been requesting for years but was harder to discover. With Glue42 Enterprise everything just connects and synchronizes."

While the initial focus was to integrate Fidessa with trader applications such as Bloomberg and Genesis, Glue42 Enterprise extended interoperability to other in-house applications. The upside is that each integration brings an exponential improvement to the overall trading experience. Combined with additional technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, Redburn's team can now create links between their order management system, market data terminals and sales intelligence tools so that the execution team has all the necessary information to respond quickly when an order arrives.

James Wooster, COO, Glue42, said, "Redburn has proven that they are at the cutting edge of innovation and digital transformation. For the market, it heralds the next wave of customer service and customer experience in equity trading. It's about extending the technology that we use in our everyday lives into the trading workplace."

"Right now, the ability to act with speed and precision is vital in getting the best trading outcomes for the buy side," said Steve Grob, founder, Vision57. "In extending the experience of Fidessa users, Glue42 enables just that. People will look back and wonder how traders ever tolerated the old disconnected way of doing things."

Next, Redburn will extend application interoperability to its transaction cost analysis, phone and chat systems for further operational efficiency and improved customer satisfaction.

"The key lies not in replacement but augmentation," continued Grob. "Firms such as Glue42 that help blur the boundaries between in-house and third-party applications and move the traditional 'build vs. buy' tension towards a 'new normal' of 'buy and build', will come to dominate."

See here for the video interview between Steve Grob, founder, Vision57 and Will Winzor-Saile, partner, Redburn.

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 24K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world.

https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

Redburn is one of Europe's leading providers of independent equity research and agency execution. It was founded in 2003 on the principle that independence is the foundation for in-depth, uncompromised, premium equity research, and comparative advantage in execution. Redburn has offices in London, Paris, Madrid, New York and Boston. www.redburn.com

