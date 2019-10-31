RedCloud Capital Relaunched With Former Lariat Partners Team

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedCloud Capital, a Denver-based private equity firm, has re-launched to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams to build market leading companies. Originally founded in 2004, RedCloud has over 15 years of experience investing in entrepreneur-owned companies with differentiated growth strategies.

The RedCloud team consists of former Lariat Partners' professionals Kevin Mitchell, Sam Simpson, and Josh Sartisky. After successfully deploying Lariat Fund I capital commitments, the team has been actively divesting of the fund portfolio over the past 12 months. "A majority of our portfolio has now been sold and for a variety of reasons and despite Lariat's success, I've decided to return to RedCloud Capital," said Kevin Mitchell, Founder and Managing Director of RedCloud Capital. "I am pleased to be joined by several members of the Lariat team and we will be actively investing in new platforms like we've been doing over the last 15 years."

In addition to founding both RedCloud Capital and Lariat Partners, Kevin Mitchell has served on the Board of Directors of all RedCloud and Lariat portfolio companies and was on the two-person Investment Committee for Lariat. He is currently Chairman of the Boards of Ecoserv and Northern Agri Holdings. Prior to founding RedCloud, he was Managing Director of FMI Corporation, a middle-market investment banking and management consulting firm focused on the engineering and construction industry.

RedCloud is actively pursuing new platform opportunities by leveraging its long-standing investor base. Based upon RedCloud's successful track record and the recent successes of Lariat, the team plans to raise another institutional fund in the near future.

About RedCloud

RedCloud invests in businesses generating between $3mm - 10mm of EBITDA that have a compelling value proposition. The team targets companies with scalable business models that demonstrate a differentiated product or service and generate 10%+ EBTIDA margins. Industries of focus include environmental services, food & agribusiness, value-added distribution, consumer products, and business services (www.redcloudcap.com).

