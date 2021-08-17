REDCON1, America's #1 Supplement Brand, Will No Longer Support the Arnold Classic, "Screw Your Freedom"

"Arnold entered America with passion that he, too, could achieve the American dream. Of course, it wasn't easy, and he pushed through language barriers, poverty, and dramatic cultural differences. His dedication to the sport and perseverance helped him not only reach but achieve more than he ever imagined. A guy who had nothing and no advantages, who never made an excuse, and created tremendous success. He became an icon based on his work ethic, his charisma, and his grit. " Aaron Singerman, Founder.

We've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars being a top sponsor of the event, and this year the exclusive sponsor of the webcast, but we can't in good conscience continue to support & be involved with someone who has such diametrically opposed beliefs.

With that, we take a hard stance for the rights and freedoms of all Americans, regardless of political affiliation or personal beliefs.

REDCON1 is rooted in the uncompromising unapologetic belief that you are entitled to your opinion and should not be insulted or persecuted for having a varying view.

We choose you and your rights over and above an organization led by Arnold, who isn't aligned with American views.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 17,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. Additionally, the Company has significant community engagement through REDCON1 Foundation, the primary goal of which is making a positive impact on families of the United States military heroes. For additional information, visit redcon1.com, watch the brand story, and redcon1foundation.com.

Contact

Ryan Monahan

REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE REDCON1

Related Links

http://redcon1.com/

