REDCON1 AND LEGENDARY JUNIOR'S CHEESECAKE PARTNER TO OFFER DELICIOUS CHEESECAKE-INSPIRED PROTEIN POWDER

News provided by

REDCON1

09 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, the fastest-growing sports nutrition brand, and junior's restaurant and bakery, home of the world's most fabulous cheesecake, have joined forces to offer a new line of cheesecake-inspired healthy protein powder.

The partnership combines Junior's 73 years of cheesecake-making expertise with REDCON1's commitment to premium, great-tasting supplements.

Continue Reading
Inspired by Junior's world-renowned recipes, REDCON1 is excited to introduce the REDCON1 x JUNIOR'S MRE LITE Protein Powder. This sweet, satiating no whey protein makes a smooth, rich milkshake-like shake that features 24g of protein in each serving.
Inspired by Junior's world-renowned recipes, REDCON1 is excited to introduce the REDCON1 x JUNIOR'S MRE LITE Protein Powder. This sweet, satiating no whey protein makes a smooth, rich milkshake-like shake that features 24g of protein in each serving.

Inspired by Junior's world-renowned recipes, REDCON1 is excited to introduce the REDCON1 x JUNIOR'S MRE LITE Protein Powder. This sweet, satiating no whey protein makes a smooth, delicious, rich milkshake-like texture that features 24g of protein in each serving.

"This collaboration carries quite a significance.  For years, every time my travels have taken me to NYC, I've made it a point to visit Junior's for a slice of their iconic cheesecake," said Aaron Singerman, REDCON1 Founder.  "We're excited to partner with Junior's to offer everyone a delicious way to help fuel their nutrition goals.  We believe Junior's cheesecake-inspired flavors in our best-selling protein powder will be a game-changer."

Junior's cheesecakes are made with premium ingredients and are baked fresh daily.  The new line of REDCON1 MRE LITE will come in a variety of flavors, starting with Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake and other seasonal flavors throughout the year.

"Keeping fit will never taste so good," said Alan Rosen, CEO of Junior's.  "Our team has worked hard – even harder than we would at the gym -- to develop a product that delivers on taste and nutrition. In fact, it will enable consumers to reward themselves for a great workout with some cheesecake, guilt-free. So we're thrilled to collaborate with REDCON1 to bring our legendary cheesecake flavors to new audiences."

REDCON1 x JUNIOR'S MRE LITE Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake Protein Powder is available now at redcon1.com.

About Junior's
Founded by Harry Rosen in 1950, Junior's landmark restaurant is known as the home of New York's best cheesecake.  Our original location in Brooklyn on Flatbush Avenue is still thriving.  Or you can visit us in some of our more recent landmark additions—in the heart of the theater district on Broadway in Times Square or you can try your luck at outside of New York—at the Fox Tower Hotel at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut. We recently opened a second location in Times Square on the corner of 49th Street and Broadway.  For additional information, visit juniorscheesecake.com.

About REDCON1
REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday.  REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes.  Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard work, honesty, and integrity.   For additional information, visit redcon1.com.

Contact
Ryan Monahan
REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] 

SOURCE REDCON1

Also from this source

REDCON1 SIGNS FITNESS ICON DANA LINN BAILEY; ACQUIRES RUN EVERYTHING BRAND

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.