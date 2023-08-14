REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy's Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer

News provided by

REDCON1

14 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, the fastest-growing sports nutrition brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of Gene Bukovi.

REDCON1 is about being at the Highest State of Readiness, and Gene is no different.  A seasoned veteran in the energy drink industry, Gene played a pivotal role in elevating BANG to a market valuation of over $3B and annual retail sales surpassing $1.3B.  Drawing upon his expertise, REDCON1 is set to elevate REDCON1 ENERGY and establish itself as a formidable contender in the beverage market.

Continue Reading
REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy’s Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer
REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy’s Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer
REDCON1 Energy isn't just any drink—it's energy with purpose. Consumers can enjoy a boost in performance and feel positive knowing that 5 cents from every can purchase supports a military charity.
REDCON1 Energy isn't just any drink—it's energy with purpose. Consumers can enjoy a boost in performance and feel positive knowing that 5 cents from every can purchase supports a military charity.
REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy’s Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer
REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy’s Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer

REDCON1 ENERGY isn't just any drink—it's energy with purpose.  Consumers can enjoy a boost in performance and feel positive knowing that 5 cents from every can purchase supports a military charity.

"Unlike many competitors in the market, REDCON1 introduces several standout products to the ready-to-drink sector.  With the MRE RTD protein shake, REDCON1 ENERGY drink, and TOTAL WAR ready to drink pre-workout, Gene possesses a dynamic trio poised for significant impact in the industry." — Aaron Singerman, REDCON1 Founder

"Leadership can be described in many ways. My commitment to Aaron and the REDCON1 Team is to accelerate our growth in beverages and to realize our full potential at the Highest State of Readiness." — Gene Bukovi

Want to carry REDCON1 ENERGY?  We're in stock and ready to ship today.  Become a vendor partner in 60 seconds.

About REDCON1
REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com.

Contact
Ryan Monahan
REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] 

SOURCE REDCON1

Also from this source

REDCON1 AND LEGENDARY JUNIOR'S CHEESECAKE PARTNER TO OFFER DELICIOUS CHEESECAKE-INSPIRED PROTEIN POWDER

REDCON1 SIGNS FITNESS ICON DANA LINN BAILEY; ACQUIRES RUN EVERYTHING BRAND

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.