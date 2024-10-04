REDCON1 Named Official Protein Partner Of The University Of Colorado

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), Learfield's Buffalo Sports Properties and REDCON1, America's favorite supplement brand, today announced a new partnership designating REDCON1 as the Official Protein Partner of CU Boulder for the 2024 season. This strategic collaboration underscores their shared commitment to promoting the health, fitness, and success of college students and athletes, both on and off the field.

Under this agreement, REDCON1 will connect with the dynamic community of students, athletes, and fans to help foster a strong culture of health and performance excellence. By providing students and athletes with superior protein options designed to enhance their recovery, strength, and overall well-being, REDCON1 aims to contribute to the long-term success and health of the diverse student-athlete community.

A key highlight of this partnership is the involvement of Coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, widely known as "Coach Prime" who is not only an iconic sports figure and the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, but also an owner in REDCON1. Coach Prime's commitment to excellence and his focus on player health and development resonate with the core values of REDCON1.

"Teaming up with CU Boulder is an exciting milestone for us at REDCON1," said Aaron Singerman, Founder of REDCON1. "Since our inception in 2016, REDCON1 has been committed to helping others reach their Highest State of Readiness and college athletes are at the forefront of this mission. We are thrilled to provide CU Boulder with high quality, delicious protein to fuel their performance in the classroom and on the field".

The Colorado-REDCON1 collaboration was created through Athletics multimedia rights holder Buffalo Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 stands at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, committed to providing consumers with the highest quality supplements and performance drinks. Known for its gold standard in product development and dedication to innovation, REDCON1 continues to redefine excellence in nutrition and readiness, helping everyone around the world achieve their peak performance. For additional information, visit redcon1.com .

About The University Of Colorado Athletics

The University of Colorado, located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Boulder, began intercollegiate competition in the spring of 1890, and 134 years later the school sponsors 17 varsity programs on the NCAA Division I level. The school sponsors men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's golf, women's lacrosse, men's and women's skiing, women's soccer, women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field, and women's volleyball. Known as the Buffaloes since 1934, the school has won 30 national championships, over 200 conference championships and boasts more than 150 individual NCAA Champions.

About Learfield

Learfield is the media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

