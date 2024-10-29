REDCON1 unveils the return of legendary "first energy drink" of the 80s, JOLT Cola, at NACS

Known as the first energy drink of the 80's, JOLT Cola captured the hearts of consumers with its unique features and qualities. Its return marks a significant milestone, as it promises to deliver the same qualities that made it a household name, with a fresh twist tailored to the modern consumer.

"We are excited to partner with IMG to bring back JOLT Cola," said Aaron Singerman, REDCON1 founder. "This product holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are committed to preserving its original essence while enhancing it for today's consumers."

Nick Manzo, Senior Director of Licensing, IMG added, "JOLT Cola is more than just a product; it's a piece of history. We're thrilled to have brought JOLT & REDCON1 together to reintroduce this iconic product and celebrate its legacy with both loyal fans and a new generation eager to experience the bold energy of JOLT."

The reimagined JOLT product will capitalize on REDCON1's esteemed reputation for high-performance in its product formulations, delivering exceptional quality, and results. The initial re-introduction of JOLT will feature two exclusive flavors available in 16oz high-performance canned energy, with future extensions in ready-to-drink pre-workout and energy shots.

This partnership underscores REDCON1's commitment to innovation and bringing unique products to the market while honoring the cultural touchstones of the past. For more information about this partnership, visit joltcola.com.

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - to create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 stands at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, committed to providing consumers with the highest quality supplements and performance drinks. Known for its gold standard in product development and dedication to innovation, REDCON1 continues to redefine excellence in nutrition and readiness, helping everyone around the world achieve their peak performance.

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Monahan

Chief Marketing Officer

REDCON1

[email protected]

SOURCE REDCON1