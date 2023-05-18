RedCritter Unveils Groundbreaking AI Innovation: CritterCoin, The World's First AI-Powered PBIS Suite for Schools Harnessing OpenAI's ChatGPT API

News provided by

RedCritter

18 May, 2023, 07:45 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedCritter launched its groundbreaking AI innovation, CritterCoin, a PBIS suite for schools powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI. The new AI capabilities automate PBIS on a school-wide level. The suite now offers adaptive and personalized student tutoring and engagement, along with automated recognition and rewards. CritterCoin represents a significant milestone in education, revolutionizing the learning experience and how students engage with educational content. The CritterCoin suite consists of a House System, Reward Store, 3D Collectible Coins, fund-raising and collectible Web3 Critter NFTs as prizes.

Continue Reading
RedCritter launched its groundbreaking AI innovation, CritterCoin, a PBIS suite for schools powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI. The new AI capabilities automate PBIS on a school-wide level. The suite now offers adaptive and personalized student tutoring and engagement, along with automated recognition and rewards. CritterCoin represents a significant milestone in education, revolutionizing the learning experience and how students engage with educational content.
RedCritter launched its groundbreaking AI innovation, CritterCoin, a PBIS suite for schools powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI. The new AI capabilities automate PBIS on a school-wide level. The suite now offers adaptive and personalized student tutoring and engagement, along with automated recognition and rewards. CritterCoin represents a significant milestone in education, revolutionizing the learning experience and how students engage with educational content.

"Millions of teachers are already using OpenAI's ChatGPT to create lesson plans and materials," said Mike Beaty, CEO of RedCritter. "Our patent-pending technology takes ChatGPT beyond chat and transforms it into a fully automated school-wide PBIS solution that can automate tutoring, behavior correction, student recognition, issuing rewards and even help with fund-raising."

Quests, a major enhancement in this release, allow educators to visually design personalized learning and corrective behavioral experiences for students. Quests deliver new types of AI-powered interactions, such as interviewing historical or fictional characters, receiving personal tutoring on any topic, learning a language, and learning to code. Students can even role-play scenarios with the AI in a foreign language. Quests use AI to generate and grade quizzes and are capable of scoring students' free-form interactions with the AI as well. Students can volunteer for quests and complete them at their own pace giving them more autonomy over their learning process. With CritterCoin's Data Insights, educators can track AI-related learning school-wide as well as visualize data from every student's AI session.

CritterCoin is revolutionizing education through automation, making it more accessible and engaging for students of all ages. Now with Quests, CritterCoin delivers the first fully automated suite of AI-powered PBIS services for schools. Teachers never even have to sign in, although many tools are available for those who want to.

CritterCoin is available now. To learn more about CritterCoin and its suite of AI-powered PBIS services visit www.crittercoin.com.

Contact:
[email protected]
www.crittercoin.com

ABOUT REDCRITTER CORP

RedCritter is committed to helping teachers and students worldwide by harnessing Artificial Intelligence and NFTs to deliver crazy-good, engaging and innovative learning experiences. RedCritter holds over 17 patents spanning Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Child Safety, EdTech and Machine Learning. www.crittercoin.com

SOURCE RedCritter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.