RedCrow Launches RedCrow LIVE To Help Startups Raise Capital

Over the last 30 months, RedCrow's internal growth has been propelled by the success of its web platform, which supports early stage companies by telling their stories. RedCrow has achieved this success by providing the dynamic digital deal room that is now being offered publicly. The RedCrow deal room consists of a high-quality video, specific deal terms of the raise, investment traction reporting as it relates to the current round of funding, and the ability to view comments and feedback from those who visit the site. Companies can provide press materials, connect to social media, and add additional videos/media — including a video that RedCrow produces in partnership with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco. Most importantly, RedCrow provides an option for accredited investors to invest directly into their company of choice through a simple live "Invest" button option that resides within the companies' deal room.

"Raising capital is hard, and it takes quite a bit of time. By having your offering live and online, it becomes a very different fundraising experience for investors to better understand who the company is and what they do. With RedCrow.com and RedCrowLIVE.com, the deals come to life, and the stories are told in a way that works and resonates beyond someone who has intimate knowledge of your company," says RedCrow CEO Brian Smith.

Companies who utilize RedCrowLIVE.com will be able to engage their own investor network and connections with a password protected domain, and can use the digital deal room created by RedCrow as a way to solicit investors within their own network. The live "Invest" button is a feature that allows a company to take in investments in real time. Those investments are supported by a broker dealer.

"As someone who is shown a lot of deals, I need to look at your company efficiently and holistically. You need to convey your story to me in a precise and meaningful manner. I then need access to your deal terms, and need all of this in one place. In today's world, you need to have your deal live online, and RedCrow LIVE is the best I've seen." - Tom Thornton, Managing Partner, Mercury Health Ventures

About RedCrow

Since 2016, RedCrow.com has provided early stage healthcare startups with online profiles and the ability to raise funds. RedCrow has partnered with large incubators, healthcare systems, and investor groups in a way that has brought investors and entrepreneurs together.

RedCrow is a crowdsourced direct investment platform for healthcare innovation. RedCrow leverages industry experts to vet startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation grow. When a startup comes to RedCrow, we equip them with the tools they need to market their company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of the crowd to identify and grow innovative companies. We believe this is the future of investing and we invite you to join us by investing in what you believe in.

