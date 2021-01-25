REDD Unveils Green And Sustainable Bond Coverage Across All Emerging Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REDD Intelligence ("REDD"), the fixed-income intelligence and analytics platform focused exclusively on the emerging markets, announced that it will now provide subscribers with a first-of-its-kind news and analysis service covering green and sustainable bonds issued by emerging market borrowers.

Real-time ESG coverage is overseen by Carla Dager, ESG Global Lead, with input from REDD's reporters and analysts in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The product will expose subscribers to the growing and diverse offerings of sustainable and green bonds from emerging market issuers, helping inform their decision-making process.

"ESG-related issuance will play a significant role in the recovery of emerging economies and, akin to our other offerings, we are now bringing a unique and unvarnished viewpoint to help subscribers take advantage of this opportunity," said Group CEO and Co-Founder Valeria Morozovsky Girimonte.

Given ESG's momentum and the growing number of companies and sovereigns that are financing themselves via this route, REDD's analysis is crucial for subscribers to both identify new opportunities and become aware of "greenwashing" by bringing transparency to this part of the market.

"Through our focused coverage, we are satisfying varying demands across our subscriber base. The buy-side is ramping up exposure to green and sustainable bonds, so this additional aspect of our production will give them best-of-breed ideas on a global basis. Banking subscribers will get alternate views on deal structuring, and corporates will be able to review and benchmark against peers and across other regions," Ms. Girimonte said.

The new offering comes on the heels of expanded geographic coverage at the company, namely the roll-out of CEEMEA coverage last year to round out REDD's Global Emerging Markets service. REDD finished 2020 posting over 35% top line growth and is poised for growth acceleration this year.

About REDD Intelligence

Headquartered in New York, Risk Event Driven Distressed Intelligence is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven situations.

Through an online platform and mobile applications, REDD delivers real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies. REDD's recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously reports on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

