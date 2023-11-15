Reddi-wip® and Ugly Christmas Sweater® Launch Matching Holiday Sweaters for People & Their Pets

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Limited-edition, Cozy Sweater Collection Whips Up Some Extra Fun This Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reddi-wip, the iconic real cream whipped topping that's a dessert staple during the holidays and year-round, has partnered with Ugly Christmas Sweater on a new, limited-edition human and pet holiday sweater collection.

Continue Reading
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters
Reddi-wip Holiday Sweaters

The festive, coordinating sweaters mimic the bright Reddi-wip can with playful designs like a whipped cream dollop hoodie. The human sweater has two long pockets that hold two Reddi-wip cans for on-the-go enjoyment, while the pet friendly version has one small, zippered pocket to store a little treat for your furry friend and includes a matching winter hat.

"We're excited to bring a new level of fun and warmth to pets and their owners this holiday season," said Lindsay Brady, Vice President & General Manager, Sides, Sweets & Snacks, Conagra Brands. "We know people enjoy celebrating moments big and small with their beloved pets and think our new Reddi-wip sweater collection is the perfect thing to wear for their holiday cards."

Some of the key features of the sweaters include:

  • Coordinated Comfort: These cozy sweaters bring warmth and comfort during the colder months.
  • A Variety of Sizes: Sweaters are available in a range of sizes for humans and pets. The human sweater will be available in small, medium, large, x-large and xx-large. Pet sweaters will be available in xx-small, x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, xx-large.
  • Great for Gifting: These matching sweaters make fantastic gifts for fellow Reddi-wip enthusiasts and pet lovers.

The sweaters are available beginning November 15 for a limited time on UglyChristmasSweater.com, while supplies last. The human sweater is $49.99. The pet sweater and matching hat comes as a set for $34.99.

For more information about Reddi-wip, visit www.reddiwip.com or follow us on our social channels: Reddi-wip Instagram; Reddi-wip TikTok and Reddi-wip Pinterest.

About Conagra Brands 

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
Sibel Biskup
Conagra Brands
(312) 549-5191
[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

Get Cozy This Hot Cocoa Season With The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle

Get Cozy This Hot Cocoa Season With The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle

Gather your sweaters and fuzzy socks and set the mood with the new Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa candle. Swiss Miss, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:...
Conagra Brands Named to Military Times' 2023 Best for Vets: Employers List

Conagra Brands Named to Military Times' 2023 Best for Vets: Employers List

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that it has been recognized on the 2023 Best for Vets: Employers list by Military Times. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.