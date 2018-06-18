Reddi-wip Launches Non-Dairy Almond and Coconut Varieties to Address Growing Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Foods

"We've seen tremendous growth in non-dairy, plant-based foods due to consumers' dietary restrictions and changing taste preferences," said Ryan Clark, president of the Refrigerated and Frozen division at Conagra Brands. "This is an exciting innovation for Reddi-wip that addresses this broader consumer demand and the requests we've received from consumers asking us to bring a non-dairy variety to market."

In fact, according to Mintel International, U.S. non-dairy milk sales grew 61% in the last five years.* In addition, almond and coconut are among the top non-dairy milks purchased.**

The new, gluten-free varieties are 10 calories per serving and free of artificial flavors and artificial preservatives. They began shipping to retailers in late May and will be available nationally in the coming months. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a six ounce can.

The move to offer plant-based varieties follows other recent changes to Reddi-wip that addressed consumer desire for more ingredient transparency, including moving to natural flavors and cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST)*** in the original dairy varieties.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

*Source: Mintel's Non-dairy Milk - US - September 2017. Based on Information Resources Inc., InfoScan Reviews; US Census Bureau, Economic Census/Mintel. Shows total US sales and forecast of non-dairy milk, at current prices. 61% change in $ sales, 2012 vs. 2017 (estimated)

**Source: Mintel's Non-Dairy Milk – US – September 2017

***No significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

