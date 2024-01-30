REDDING RANCHERIA ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS AND PARTNERSHIP WITH H2 ENERGY GROUP (H2EG) AIMED TO CREATE CARBON-NEGATIVE BIOFUELS

News provided by

Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation

30 Jan, 2024, 19:50 ET

A dedication to utilize natural resources in manufacturing Green Energy and Net Zero Electricity

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Redding Rancheria Tribe and the State of California Department of Conservation are excited to announce that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tribe has received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Conservation to assist the Tribe with developing a new Green Hydrogen production facility in Red Bluff, California.

The Green Hydrogen will help address climate change by providing clean fuel for transportation on the I-5 corridor, replacing fossil fuels that emit CO2, and eventually providing electricity as well. The Green Hydrogen will be produced utilizing forest biomass from the Sierra Nevada mountains. Removing dead, down, and diseased trees and underbrush from the forest is part of a State and Federal policy to prevent catastrophic forest fires.

"We congratulate the Redding Rancheria Tribe and look forward to our ongoing collaboration," Department of Conservation Director David Shabazian said. "Converting forest biomass waste into carbon-negative energy is a critical part of achieving California's climate goals while reducing wildfire hazards, improving watersheds and supporting sustainable local economies in the region."

The facility will produce over 30,000 kg of clean Green Hydrogen per day from completely renewable sources. The Green Hydrogen is produced utilizing pyrolysis, a safe and proven method, now being used in an innovative manner which uses a fraction of the electricity required to produce Hydrogen by electrolysis, and does not require any carbon sequestration. This Green Hydrogen production facility will assist truck manufacturers with meeting California's "first-in-the-world rule" zero emissions vehicle policy. The Tribe is licensing the technology from H2 Energy Group, an experienced Green Hydrogen producer.

Tribal member and President of the Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation, Jeremy Hayward, said, "As tribal members we've learned to be responsible for the next seven generations. We're very motivated to finish this project.  Producing hydrogen from excess forest biomass is a win/win for the environment, addressing climate change and destructive forest fires at the same time.  We have to do our part to make this world a better place for our kids.  The Tribe is grateful for the State Department of Conservation's assistance, and the support of the City of Red Bluff."

H2 Energy Group Chairman and Founder Christopher Headrick said, "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Redding Rancheria and the State of California on this project. Our technology produces Green Hydrogen that is truly carbon-negative. The I-5 corridor is a natural place to deploy this technology to produce Green Hydrogen fuel as soon as possible."

SOURCE Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation

Also from this source

Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen™ to Native American communities

Victory Clean Energy Inc's (OTC: VYEY) subsidiary H2 Energy Group Inc., a leading provider of Affordable Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen™, and Redding ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.