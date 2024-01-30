Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen™ to Native American communities

News provided by

Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation

30 Jan, 2024, 19:47 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Clean Energy Inc's (OTC: VYEY) subsidiary H2 Energy Group Inc., a leading provider of Affordable Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen™, and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of Native American communities, are pleased to announce their new venture in Northern California.

Through this project, H2 Energy Group will work with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen™ to Native American communities and Disadvantaged Communities in the area. H2 Energy Group will provide completely Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen™ technology and expertise to help these communities transition to Sustainable energy sources and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the effort to combat climate change and improve the lives of Native American and Disadvantaged Communities everywhere. H2 Energy Group is committed to working with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring clean energy to Native American communities," said Jim McGinley, CEO of H2 Energy Group. "We believe that everyone should have access to Affordable and Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen™, and this project will help us make that a reality."

"This partnership with H2 Energy Group is an exciting opportunity for our organization and the communities we serve," said Jeremy Hayward, President of Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation. "We are committed to working with H2 Energy Group to bring clean, reliable energy to our communities and create a brighter, more sustainable future."

H2 Energy Group and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation will work together to identify and implement TrueGreen Hydrogen™ production and distribution projects in Native American and Disadvantaged Communities. They will also engage with local leaders and community members to ensure that the projects directly benefit the needs and goals of the communities they serve.

This partnership is just one of the many ways that H2 Energy Group is working to create a truly Sustainable future for all. The company is committed to deploying its TrueGreen Hydrogen™ technology directly in collaboration with organizations like Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring the social and economic benefits of Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen™ to underserved communities.

SOURCE Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation

Also from this source

REDDING RANCHERIA ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS AND PARTNERSHIP WITH H2 ENERGY GROUP (H2EG) AIMED TO CREATE CARBON-NEGATIVE BIOFUELS

The Redding Rancheria Tribe and the State of California Department of Conservation are excited to announce that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.