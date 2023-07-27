REDDING RANCHERIA IS PLEASED THAT SHASTA COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE VOTED TO SUPPORT THEIR AGREEMENT WITH THE COUNTY

News provided by

Redding Rancheria

27 Jul, 2023, 17:49 ET

REDDING, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 25, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Redding Rancheria Tribe with a four to one vote. This agreement addresses how the Redding Rancheria will work with the county to address services needed when they move forward with their casino relocation project on I5.

Redding Rancheria knows that this is a win for the entire community. The Tribe is and has always been proud to give to the community and to work with local officials to understanding the needs of the community. This agreement solidifies those values. 

Redding Rancheria would especially like to commend County Supervisors Kevin Crye, Patrick Jones, Tim Garman, and Chris Kelstrom for their forward thinking and recognizing that this is a win for the county. Redding Rancheria is also appreciative that these Supervisors understand the positive impact that this agreement will have on the community as a whole.

At the end of the day, Redding Rancheria is contributing to the county in several areas such as fire services and law enforcement, including paying five times more than Shasta Lake City pays the county for law enforcement and services.

Redding Rancheria CEO, Tracy Edwards, "We are confident that this agreement will benefit the entire community. Our Tribe has proven again and again that we have paid our fair share and in many cases, have gone above and beyond. Although this process has taken longer than anticipated and we have been disappointed by the lack of support by a few community members and local groups, we remain resolute in our commitment to the betterment of the community and are excited to move forward."

SOURCE Redding Rancheria

Also from this source

REDDING RANCHERIA ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS AND PARTNERSHIP WITH HYDROGEN 2 ENERGY GROUP (H2EG) AIMED TO CREATE CARBON-NEGATIVE BIOFUELS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.