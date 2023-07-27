REDDING RANCHERIA IS PLEASED THAT SHASTA COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE VOTED TO SUPPORT THEIR AGREEMENT WITH THE COUNTY

REDDING, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 25, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Redding Rancheria Tribe with a four to one vote. This agreement addresses how the Redding Rancheria will work with the county to address services needed when they move forward with their casino relocation project on I5.

Redding Rancheria knows that this is a win for the entire community. The Tribe is and has always been proud to give to the community and to work with local officials to understanding the needs of the community. This agreement solidifies those values.

Redding Rancheria would especially like to commend County Supervisors Kevin Crye, Patrick Jones, Tim Garman, and Chris Kelstrom for their forward thinking and recognizing that this is a win for the county. Redding Rancheria is also appreciative that these Supervisors understand the positive impact that this agreement will have on the community as a whole.

At the end of the day, Redding Rancheria is contributing to the county in several areas such as fire services and law enforcement, including paying five times more than Shasta Lake City pays the county for law enforcement and services.

Redding Rancheria CEO, Tracy Edwards, "We are confident that this agreement will benefit the entire community. Our Tribe has proven again and again that we have paid our fair share and in many cases, have gone above and beyond. Although this process has taken longer than anticipated and we have been disappointed by the lack of support by a few community members and local groups, we remain resolute in our commitment to the betterment of the community and are excited to move forward."

SOURCE Redding Rancheria