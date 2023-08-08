RedDress and OneMed form Strategic Partnership for the Commercialization and Distribution of the ActiGraft Wound Care System in the Nordics

The exclusive agreement follows an extensive product evaluation assessment with the goal of introducing ActiGraft to hospitals and wound care centers on the path towards commercial scale.

HELSINKI and TEL AVIV, Israel and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDress , developers of the ActiGraft system, a personalized and autologous wound care solution created from patients own whole blood, today announced that it has established a strategic partnership with OneMed , part of the Asker Healthcare Group , to commercialize and distribute the ActiGraft system throughout Finland and Sweden. The multinational agreement is exclusive and follows an extensive product evaluation assessment.

The wound care market in the Nordics is growing due to an aging population and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases. At the same time, Nordic countries are facing a severe lack of healthcare personnel, especially among nurses and wound care specialists. In order to help healthcare providers, innovative wound care solutions are required so patients are able to obtain the most adequate care.

The ActiGraft wound care system is an autologous, point-of-care wound management solution created from the patient's whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and optimizes the body's own healing potential. Applied directly to the wound surface, the ActiGraft blood clot is created at the patient's bedside in eight minutes by mixing fresh whole blood with our proprietary coagulation powder. ActiGraft contains whole blood cells including white cells, red cells, plasma, platelets, and fibrin, in the optimal concentration required in the wound healing process. Once applied, ActiGraft reignites the healing cascade, serving as a protective covering that supports wound healing processes which occur naturally in the body.

"We are very excited to announce this strategic partnership with OneMed to bring our leading chronic wound care solution to the Nordics", said Alon Kushnir, CEO and Co-Founder at RedDress. "This is a very important European market and we are confident that together with OneMed, we will impact the treatment of chronic wounds for patients and care providers through faster healing and lower costs."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RedDress to bring their advanced wound care solution to market in the Nordics," said Hanna Merikanto, Business Unit Director of OneMed. "This is a totally new and simple way of treating chronic wounds, and pilot studies underway in Finland have already shown healing results that are remarkable. We strongly believe that the ActiGraft wound care system will bring immense benefits for patients suffering from non-healing wounds, and an ease of treatment for care providers."

About OneMed

With products from many suppliers, OneMed has approximately 50,000 stocked products that cover the entire healthcare system's need for medical devices, equipment and consumables. In addition, OneMed offers services that are designed to make it easier for healthcare professionals to achieve a better quality of care and reduced total costs. Examples of such services are the Decision Support Guide and OneWound, which is OneMed's wound care program. The range of services also includes efficient and innovative logistics solutions and secure stock management. OneMed have a specialised wound care portfolio, carrying an innovative arsenal of wound care treatments across the continuum of care.

About RedDress

RedDress is the leading provider of personalized and autologous wound management solutions created from patients own blood. The company's suite of ActiGraft products are transforming wound care, treating a wide variety of chronic wounds including diabetic and neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure injuries, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears, surgical wounds and more. The ActiGraft wound care system is exclusively available internationally, and is commercially available in 30 countries across five continents. RedDress is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is dedicated to using its whole-blood technology to find solutions to other human ailments. For more information, please visit www.reddressmedical.com .

