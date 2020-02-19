RedDress Announces Launch of ActiGraft, FDA-Cleared for the Treatment of Chronic and Acute Wound Types

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDress, a privately held, Israel and U.S. based company, today announced the U.S. launch of ActiGraft, the first wound treatment that transforms – in real time – a patient's blood into an autologous whole blood clot tissue. Once applied, ActiGraft serves as a protective covering, biologic scaffold and wound microenvironment to promote the natural wound healing processes of the body. ActiGraft recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We're incredibly proud to introduce ActiGraft to the wound care community," said Alon Kushnir, Founder and CEO of RedDress. "There's an estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. suffering from severe, debilitating wounds and ulcers; the development of a treatment that replicates one's own natural healing process was our solution to address the community's unmet need and transform the way health care providers, patients, and their caregivers, manage hard-to-treat wounds and ulcers."

ActiGraft supports each stage of the wound healing process and delivers significant benefits in terms of comfort, effectiveness, and cost. These benefits include:

Significantly faster healing with less wound interaction and reduced patient pain

Once per week application process saves facility staff time

Requires no capital equipment, tissue banking, HCT/P or TJC regulatory requirements

Short learning curve to implement and use

Effective tool for Facilities to improve quality scores

ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic and acute wounds, including but not limited to:

Diabetic/Neuropathic Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers/Injury

Venous Stasis Ulcers

Post-Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Skin Tears

Click Here to schedule a free demo of ActiGraft.

About RedDress

RedDress is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

For more information, visit www.reddressmedical.com.

Contact:

Email: customerservice@reddressmedical.com

SOURCE RedDress

Related Links

http://www.reddressmedical.com

