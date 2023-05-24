RedDress Raises $26 Million to Give Patients the Power to Heal Chronic Wounds Using Their Own Blood

News provided by

RedDress

24 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

The leading company with a whole-blood approach for chronic wound treatment, RedDress delivers a 72% wound closure rate in just 12 weeks for diabetic patients suffering from lower extremity wounds

TEL AVIV, Israel and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDress, a personalized and autologous wound management solution created from patients own blood, today announced that it has raised a $26 million Series D round with participation from ATHOS Biopharma GmbH, and other life science investors including Investors Group of HCS Capital and the Ragnar Crossover Fund. The new proceeds will support increased adoption of its product suite, establishment of global partnerships, and the expansion of RedDress' proprietary blood-based technology to treat more conditions. The latest investment round brings total funding for RedDress to $43M.

Blood clots are the body's natural way of healing, yet when it comes to chronic wounds from diabetes and other conditions, blood is unable to reach these areas to begin the coagulation and healing process. The first line of defense in treating chronic wounds has always been bandages, negative pressure and specialized dressings. Skin substitutes, a heavily overcrowded market, is another approach, but are very costly and are non-autologous. Between fifteen to twenty-five percent (15-25%) of the US diabetic population gets diabetic ulcers annually, which translates to 1.5 million diabetic wounds per year. The average wound costs the government $12-$15k per wound to treat and if amputation is required, there is an 85% mortality rate after the procedure. The costs to government-run medical programs and to patients themselves is unsustainable.

RedDress has pioneered a proprietary blood-based technology to treat chronic wounds that has almost zero risk of rejection and is far more cost effective. Its ActiGraft product family is an autologous, point-of-care wound management solution that creates - in real-time - an in-vitro blood clot from patients' own whole blood. Once applied to the wound, the blood clot jump-starts the wound healing process, serves as a protective covering, and optimizes the body's own healing potential. The ActiGraft product family can be used for a wide variety of chronic wounds including diabetic and neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure injuries, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears, surgical wounds and more.

"Healing is in our blood, and we are grateful for the continued support from our investors as we advance our mission of supplying healthcare providers with an effective solution to treat chronic and complex wounds through an innovative system that harnesses the power of patient's own blood," said Alon Kushnir, CEO and co-founder at RedDress. "This latest funding round further validates the efficacy and strong market performance of the ActiGraft system and provides us with critical resources to expand our autologous, blood-based wound care solutions so we can continue to develop new innovations in other healthcare fields."

Since RedDress received FDA clearance and a CE Mark in 2020, ActiGraft has helped over 6,000 patients across the spectrum of healthcare facilities in the United States and 30 other countries.

About the Suite of ActiGraft Products
ActiGraft and ActiGraft+, based on RedDress' proprietary patented technology, are FDA-cleared wound care solutions that enable health care providers to produce – in real-time – an in-vitro blood clot from a patient's whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient's body. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress
RedDress is the leading provider of personalized and autologous wound management solutions created from patients' own blood. The company's suite of ActiGraft products are revolutionizing wound care, treating a wide variety of chronic wounds including diabetic and neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure injuries, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears, surgical wounds and more. ActiGraft wound care systems are available in 40 countries across five continents including Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Ireland, Italy, and more. RedDress is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is dedicated to using its whole-blood technology to find solutions to other human ailments. For more information, please visit www.reddressmedical.com.

SOURCE RedDress

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.