RedDrop Announces Bold Stance to Support Early Menstruating Girls in Florida with $15M Donation In Services

Atlanta-based feminine hygiene brand responds to FL HB1069 legislation which jeopardizes the health, wellness and education of young women

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to FL HB1069, RedDrop, is offering support to young girls experiencing puberty through education, services and product donations. The Atlanta-based feminine hygiene & education brand designed to empower tweens, is offering access to an online series at no cost. The estimated value of services and support is $15M to any youth participants. The move comes on the heels of the pending bill, which may hamper a tween's right to discuss her period with teachers and school staff.

The proposed legislation will impact a significant number of youth. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 67% of American girls will start their period at school with the normal age range for initial periods ranging from 8-14 years old.

"With the introduction of FL HB1069, Florida is setting a dangerous precedent and creating a landscape that certainty does not protect the health and wellness of our young girls," said Dana Roberts, RedDrop co-founder and veteran elementary school teacher. "I recently had a student who thought she was dying, crying in the stall, because she started her period but didn't understand what was happening to her body. We created RedDrop to educate and inform young girls throughout this process. They need education and support – not political rhetoric."

The most recent US Census reports that there are around 418,000 girls in Florida between the ages of 8-11 who could benefit from RedDrop's introductory series.

As a life-long educator, Ms. Roberts knows first-hand how being unprepared for a period can negatively impact a young girl's self-esteem as well as her education. Unprepped, girls can miss five to ten educational hours per month, putting them behind their peers. With comprehensive support, RedDrop also asserts that the benefit to young girls experiencing puberty includes improved body image and a better understanding of female body functionality.

"In a world where women need to have agency over their bodies, this kind of education is critical— and it must start early," Roberts added. "In addition to supporting tweens in Florida, our ultimate goal is to offer our expertise and products to young women and families everywhere."

RedDrop was founded by an educator and a medical doctor in 2020 to empower and prepare tweens transitioning into womanhood. The company's educational series is non-sexual and non-reproductive in its approach. The classes are designed to help a tween better understand why she has a period, learn about the many healthy options she has to manage the process and how best to use safe products.

RedDrop encourages concerned Florida constituents to contact local legislators, including members of the Education Quality Subcommittee, to express their support for the health, wellness and education of tweens.

For more information, or to request support for your school or organization, please visit www.tryreddrop.com.

About RedDrop – Tween Hygiene Products

Atlanta-based RedDrop Inc. is a feminine hygiene brand that empowers tweens. Founded by the doctor and educator duo Monica Williams and Dana Roberts, and launched in the heart of the COVID pandemic, RedDrop is on a mission to educate and support tweens and their families while providing the best products for their bodies. With more than 50,000 satisfied customers, RedDrop is becoming the go-to brand for tweens with the goal of expanding and growing with this important customer base to become a full-fledged feminine hygiene line. For more information on RedDrop please visit tryreddrop.com.

