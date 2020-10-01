RedDrop Announces New Period Kit to Empower and Support School-Aged Girls During their First Period

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDrop, the first feminine hygiene brand designed for school-aged girls, today announced a new period kit designed to provide girls with information, educational resources and products customized for their first period.

Research studies show that 12 is the average age for a girl's first period, although for some it can start as early as eight years old, younger ages than any time in history. The new RedDrop Period Kit is tailored for girls in this age group to prepare them for this life transition, making learning about periods more fun for girls, and convenient for parents.

Each Period Kit includes products customized for the needs of an active school-aged girl, including pads, personal wipes, and a special gift to help reinforce positive feelings around her changing body. The kits also contain educational materials to help her understand what to expect within the first year of getting her period, a QR code that links to online videos tailored to help her and her caregivers understand how to navigate this special time in her life, and a reusable cloth bag filled with pads and wipes designed to be brought to school.

"Parents know, and research shows, that during puberty girls need more than just a pad, or a drugstore aisle full of widely varied and potentially confusing options," said Dana Roberts, RedDrop co-founder. "Our goal is to simplify and demystify the first period experience for girls and caregivers to instill confidence and comfortability, to help them ultimately see puberty as a beautiful, empowering transition to womanhood."

The RedDrop Period Kit is $29.99 and available to purchase at www.tryreddrop.com

About RedDrop:

RedDrop is the first feminine hygiene brand designed to empower school-aged girls, achieved by arming them with information, preparation, and products that help them navigate their first period with confidence. Started in 2019 by Atlanta-based co-founders Dana Roberts, Monica Williams, and Mike Davis, RedDrop's resources provide parents and caregivers of pre-teen girls with a smart and courageous approach as they support girl's transition into womanhood. RedDrop aims to establish the first period experience as a truly empowering rite of passage and challenge the stigmas of menstruation with products and education.

