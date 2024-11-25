RedDrop Wins the $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize from Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition to Empower Period Care Innovation in Teen-Focused Wellness

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDrop , a rising star in the wellness industry for its innovative period care products for tweens, is proud to announce that it won the $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize from Black Ambition.

PHARRELL WILLIAMS’ BLACK AMBITION FINDS, FUNDS & FUELS FOUNDERS OF THE FUTURE - AWARDING REDDROP $1 MILLION AT FOURTH ANNUAL DEMO DAY CELEBRATION Photo Credit: Jason Mendez, Getty Images

In 2020, Pharrell Williams founded the non-profit organization Black Ambition to support Black and Hispanic Entrepreneurs to fuel future founders. This year celebrates its 4th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day, where over 250 guests gathered to hear eight finalists' pitches and celebrate the brilliance of Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. The event was supported by Visa, Comcast, Lennar Foundation, Louis Vuitton and Adidas. The panel of four judges, which included Lisa Price, Founder of Carol's Daughter; Pinky Cole, Founder of Slutty Vegan; Matt Story, Vice President, Global Brand Integrated Marketing at Visa; and Erik Moore, Founder & Managing Director, Base Ventures determined the top winners to an enthusiastic audience.

As one of the few brands chosen for this highly competitive program, RedDrop will benefit from Black Ambition's extensive mentorship network, funding, and resources to amplify Black and Hispanic founders and their brands. With a focus on providing personalized wellness solutions and empowering tween girls, RedDrop is excited to partner with industry leaders to scale its impact and reach new audiences.

"We're beyond thrilled to be the grand prize winners of this year's Black Ambition Prize Competition! Having $1 million to invest in our business is life-changing and will give us opportunities to grow and continue to impact our community," said Dr. Monica Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of RedDrop. "And while the prize money is great, the mentorship and network provided by Black Ambition is priceless and will allow us to open doors that were previously closed and to start building our own table so we can invite others to have a seat."

One of Black Ambition's key initiatives is to encourage and support Black and Hispanic founders with funding, mentorship, and network support as each founder develops their footprint in their industries. Black Ambition has awarded over $2.7 million to 30 trailblazing founders across AI, Consumer Products and Services, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Tech. In addition to the $1 Million grand prize, RedDrop will have access to industry veterans, office hours with investors and senior leaders, exclusive invitations to retail partnership meetings, wellness and executive coaching, and more for the next six months.

Through access to industry veterans, strategic insights, and capital support, RedDrop is poised to take its mission to new heights while promoting wellness solutions that resonate with diverse and underrepresented communities. RedDrop's inclusion in the Black Ambition network marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize how tween girls connect with wellness products that align with their unique needs and values.

About RedDrop

RedDrop is a wellness brand committed to creating inclusive and innovative period products for tween girls to feel their best during their new stage of life. With a focus on properly sized period products and education-backed solutions, RedDrop is revolutionizing the way consumers approach health, wellness, and self-care.

