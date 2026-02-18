Reddy Ice Announces Successful Closing of the Acquisition of Arctic Glacier

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reddy Ice, LLC ("Reddy Ice") today announced the successful closing of the acquisition of Arctic Glacier, LLC, a North American provider of premium ice products and services, from Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Reddy Ice is a portfolio company of SCI Capital Partners LP ("SCI") and a leading manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice in the United States and Mexico.

"We are pleased to welcome Arctic Glacier into the Reddy Ice and SCI family and excited about the value we can unlock as a combined organization—for our customers, our team members, and the broader industry," said Lonny Warner, Chief Executive Officer of Reddy Ice and a member of the Company's Board of Directors. "Both companies bring exceptional people and a strong, winning culture, and I look forward to working closely with our teams to realize the full potential of this combination. This is a truly transformational opportunity that advances our mission to make life better by delivering high-quality, innovative products and services in the communities we serve, while partnering with our customers to exceed expectations and providing our team members with a safe, rewarding place to build their careers."

In connection with the DOJ Antitrust Division's review of the transaction, Reddy Ice will be divesting four of its facilities and associated customer contracts in Mukilteo & Lakewood, WA, Coeur d' Alene, ID, and Brawley, CA, as well as customer contracts in Oregon and in the New York and Boston metropolitan areas.

"I am extremely proud of Lonny and his team for their continued execution and leadership. This transaction represents Reddy Ice's 22nd acquisition since SCI acquired the company in 2019 and further strengthens the platform as we enter the next phase of growth," said Adam Cohn, Managing Partner at SCI.

Shawn Malleck, Chairman of the Board of Reddy Ice and Partner at SCI, said: "This strategic transaction is highly complementary for both organizations and enhances our operational scale to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities while continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to a seamless integration over the coming year."

"I am immensely proud of what our associates have achieved over the past few years, and this acquisition is a testament to the extraordinary foundation we have built together and opens a new chapter of opportunity for our people and customers to thrive," said Peter Laport, CEO of Arctic Glacier.

Matthew Coles, Managing Director at Carlyle, said: "We are proud of all that Arctic Glacier has accomplished and grateful to the management team and employees for their dedication. We wish the combined company continued success as it enters this exciting next chapter, bringing together two robust and geographically complementary platforms to better serve customers across North America."

For Reddy Ice, Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisors and BMO Capital Markets Corp. served as financial advisor.

For Arctic Glacier, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Rule Garza Howley LLP served as legal advisors and Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor.

About Reddy Ice

Reddy Ice is the largest manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice products in North America. The Company serves a diverse customer base through a network of over 115 manufacturing, distribution centers and cold storage facilities throughout the US and Mexico. Reddy Ice provides a broad array of product offerings in the marketplace including packaged ice, Craft premium ice and Hydration services and solutions. Distribution is through traditional direct store delivery, warehouse programs, and its proprietary technology, The Ice Factory®. Known for exceptional products, customer service, and industry leading distribution solutions, Reddy Ice serves a wide variety of consumer-packaged goods channels including grocery, mass merchandiser and club stores, convenience stores, drug and dollar stores, as well as non-retail companies such as airlines, construction services, industrial manufacturing, emergency services, and catering and event services. For additional information about Reddy Ice, please visit https://www.reddyice.com/.

About Arctic Glacier

Arctic Glacier is a North American provider of premium ice products and services. For over 140 years, the company has been manufacturing and distributing packaged ice. Annually, the company produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, liquor stores, as well as many other commercial and industrial businesses. Arctic Glacier operates 77 manufacturing facilities and distribution centers throughout the US and Canada and services over 70,000 customers. For more information about Arctic Glacier visit https://arcticglacier.com/.

About SCI Capital Partners

SCI is a private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, focused on control buyouts of market-leading companies that provide mission-critical products and services across the industrial sector. SCI's senior leadership team has invested together for more than 20 years across multiple platforms, with a track record of building and operating businesses across various industries, both domestically and internationally, through organic growth, transformational M&A, and disciplined roll-up acquisition strategies. For more information visit https://www.scicp.com/.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $477 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

