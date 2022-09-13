ReddyPort® Elbow Provides Access Without Risking Loss of Therapeutic Pressures or Lung Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a NIV-focused medical technology company, announced today that US Patent No 11,400,248 has been issued by the US Patent Office covering Positive Pressure Ventilation Elbow and Related Masks, Systems and Methods. ReddyPort products promote NIV success by empowering clinicians with efficient access to provide standardized oral care without removing the mask or loss of therapeutic pressures. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the first line of therapy in respiratory insufficiency or failure, commonly seen with COPD, CHF1,2, Asthma3, pneumonia4 or ARDS.5 In addition, NIV is utilized to wean patients off mechanical ventilation. NIV therapy failure frequently occurs because the mask causes persistent dry mouth, biofilm formation, skin breakdown and difficulty communicating. When NIV failure occurs, patients face a transition to invasive ventilation, higher costs, longer length of stays and diminished outcomes. Additionally, Oral Care protocols performed on ICU patients are compromised by mask removal that result in alveolar collapse6 undermining the respiratory status of the NIV patient.

At the core of the ReddyPort system is our proprietary elbow with self-sealing valve that provides seamless oral access to the patient's mouth without risking loss of therapeutic pressures or lung compliance. The ReddyPort Elbow is uniquely compatible with ReddyPort NIV appliances which allow cleaning and moisturizing of the patient's mouth without mask removal. Maintaining oral care for patients on NIV is a key prevention strategy for NV-HAP7.

The ReddyPort Elbow is also compatible with the ReddyPort Microphone which breaks down communication barriers that can lead to anxiety while also protecting the patient's rights to participate in their care. NIV failure and patients experiencing anxiety during NIV therapy can be tied to the frustration from communication impairment created by the mask.

"ReddyPort's patented elbow is central to the eco-system we are building to help mitigate clinical obstacles tied to NIV therapy from dry-mouth, oral biofilm accumulation to speech recognition," says Tony Lair, ReddyPort CEO.

About ReddyPort

ReddyPort is focused on enabling a better care experience for patients on NIV. ReddyPort provides solutions for NIV patients to improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable better workflows, and enhance quality of care.

