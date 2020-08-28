Redeam Appoints Seasoned Executive Jeff Grant to Its Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redeam, the leading and only independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for Walt Disney World, Big Bus, Google, Groupon and others selling in the Experiences industry, today announced the appointment of Jeff Grant to its Board of Directors. Grant, currently the Chief Operating Officer of Thumbtack, has an extensive track record of joining fast-growing companies in senior-level positions and playing an instrumental role in creating value. An early veteran of the online travel agency business, having worked executive positions at Orbitz for five years and prior to at American Airlines, Grant's position on the Board strongly complements Redeam's other Board members', and his cross-industry, cross-functional experience with close ties to the investor community is unique. Grant joins the Board at an inflection point in Redeam's trajectory. Over the past year, the company has experienced significant global growth in large-scale operator and distributor partnerships, validating the company's vision and timing of product market fit.

"Jeff and I have previously worked together at two different companies, and I can't express how ecstatic I am to be able to work with him again, this time with him as a Board member of Redeam," said Redeam CEO Melanie Meador. "Jeff's extensive, storied, and very successful career in multiple verticals – including travel – and with multiple successful exits will bring a fantastic, fresh perspective to the Board at just the perfect time."

"I'm drawn to companies that catalyze the transformation of industries from off-line, analog transactions to digitized and automated ones," said Grant. "As I've witnessed firsthand, Redeam, under Melanie's proven guidance, already has an impressive track record and a passionate team of A-List seasoned professionals who are clearly energized by the opportunity to build better solutions for the Experiences industry. I look forward to serving the company in my capacity as a Board member."

To learn more about how tour, attraction, and activity operators rely on Redeam to easily automate their businesses so that they can sell more tickets around the world, visit the Redeam website.

Media Contact:

Amber Smokowski

[email protected]

+1 (303) 709-4775

SOURCE Redeam, Inc.