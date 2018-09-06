Rededication of the National Labor Relations Board vs. Jones & Laughlin Steel Marker

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, September 27, 2018, USW Local 1211 will rededicate the Pennsylvania State Historical Marker commemorating the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in NLRB V. J&L. The rededication program will be held at the Broadcast Street Café, 464 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Ray Henderson interviewing steelworkers, a scene from Struggles In Steel. Pennsylvania State Historical Marker commemorating the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in NLRB V. J&L

The historical marker commemorates the April 11, 1937 decision that affirmed the constitutionality of the National Labor Relations Act and was a key step forward in the battle of American workers for economic and social justice. Ten members of Local 1211 who worked in J&L's Aliquippa works and who were fired for participating in the drive to unionize the Works provided the testimony that formed the factual basis of the Supreme Court's decision. "People had their heads beat in to get these rights we still enjoy today," says Mike McDonald, lifelong union member.

The program will feature the showing of the PBS award winning documentary, Struggles In Steel – A Story of African-American Steelworkers. Struggles In Steel focuses on the decades-long fight of Black steelworkers to extend the labor rights created by the NLRB V. J&L decision to all industrial workers. Tony Norman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said of Struggles In Steel: "Heartbreaking and enlightening—A shameful story about lives spent tolling in the mills and degradation that came with picking up a paycheck the hard way – A tale full of sound and fury."

The documentary includes interviews with Local 1211 members James Downing Jr., Henry Gipson, James Byrd, Charles Gilbert and Paul Piccirilli. The mayor of Aliquippa, Dwan Walker, will introduce the event and the film's director, Tony Buba, will moderate a panel discussion after the screening. The panel will include Aliquippa residents. Tony Buba, Wayne Gaines and Lauren Lynch Novakovic will be filming this event for a new documentary, Struggles in Steel 20 Years Later – Still Struggling, a Braddock Films production.

