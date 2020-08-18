Redee Launches Innovative Safe-Drinking Face Mask Amidst COVID-19

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redee founder Ryan Lee says, "I asked myself a simple question. As masks don't seem to be going away any time soon, why isn't there one that allows us to safely drink with it on? Masks are mandatory in many states and countries, yet people are taking them off around others to drink (risking everyone's safety) or are going thirsty during long shifts at work (think teachers, cashiers, and flight attendants). Our product is perfect for the common consumer or essential worker wanting a safe way to have their water at the grocery store, a cocktail on the plane, or any drink where social distancing is difficult."

Using a sleek flap at the base, the two-layer cloth Redee Mask provides a safe solution for drinking through a straw while leaving the user's mouth and nose completely covered. It's a vast improvement over flawed masks that have hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic with a hole or zipper in the front, both which defeat the purpose of a face covering.

A mask like no other, the Redee Mask is the ultimate out-of-home essential and is available to ship worldwide here . Besides individuals, the startup is targeting businesses such as airlines, coffee shops, resorts, and amusement parks whose customers and employees would be thrilled to have a mask that they can safely wear and drink with throughout the day.

The Redee Mask is one-size-fits-most and is equipped with adjustable ear straps. It can be ordered for $24.99 and comes with additional discounts and free shipping when you order two or more.

ABOUT REDEE

Redee's first product, Redee Patch, has helped tens of thousands of customers who struggle with Alcohol Flush, commonly known as 'Asian glow', drink healthier and more enjoyably. It was founded by Ryan Lee - a 25 year old Asian American entrepreneur. For more information, please visit: www.redeepatch.com or contact Ryan Lee at [email protected] or 908.442.3061.

