'REDEEMING LOVE' Helmed By D.J. Caruso To Be Released By Universal Pictures Early 2022

REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can't heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world.

"Universal Pictures is a perfect home for our film," said the film's director D.J. Caruso. "They have a rich history in enabling films to find their core audience and beyond. I am excited for fans of the book and even for those who haven't read it, that they will be able to experience Angel's journey up on the big screen where it belongs. Every actor and crew member felt the significance of the story we were telling, and it enhanced and elevated the film in a profound way."

The film is based on the novel Redeeming Love, which has remained on multiple fiction best-seller lists for over 15 years and has been published in more than 30 languages. Francine Rivers, the New York Times best-selling author of over 30 books, is thrilled to be one step closer to seeing this work come to fruition. "After many years of dreaming about this, followed by years of work alongside D.J., we can't wait to see the story come to the big screen next year."

Director D.J. Caruso's work encompasses a variety of film genres including thriller (DISTURBIA), drama (STANDING UP), and action (I AM NUMBER FOUR) as well as episodic television such as "The Shield," "Over There," "Smallville," and "Dark Angel". His action thriller xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE starring Vin Diesel grossed $347 million globally. Caruso fell in love with the characters in REDEEMING LOVE after his wife introduced him to the novel.

In the lead role of "Angel" is the multi-talented actress Abigail Cowen. One of Hollywood's rising stars, Cowen headlined the Netflix original series Fate: The Winx Saga. The actress has also appeared in I STILL BELIEVE, Stranger Things, The Red Band Society, Wisdom of the Crowd and The Fosters. Her breakthrough role was as Dorcas in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

REDEEMING LOVE was produced by Cindy Bond through her Mission Pictures International label; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, through their Nthibah Pictures production banner; and Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures. The executive producers are Francine Rivers and Roma Downey through LightWorkers.

Nthibah Pictures and Pinnacle Peak was represented by Tom Ara and Katherine Imp of DLA Piper.

