Redefine Healthcare Announces Partnership with Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Healthcare is proud to announce their partnership with Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics to provide the highest quality of care for patients in the Tri-state area. This new partnership will bring together an experienced team of medical professionals from both organizations, allowing Redefine Healthcare to expand its musculoskeletal offerings and better serve patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics," said William Vanderveer, CEO of Redefine Healthcare. "This merger creates a larger network of healthcare professionals and increases access to care for patients throughout the region."

The merger between Redefine Healthcare and Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics will bring together more than 35 years of combined experience in the management and delivery of orthopedic care. With an expanded team of 70+ providers, patients can now receive comprehensive treatment for sports medicine injuries, joint replacements, spine surgery, pain management, physical therapy, and more across 19 locations in the Tri-state area. This also marks Redefine Healthcare's first locations in Pennsylvania.

"We are excited about this new partnership which will provide our patients with access to more specialized services than ever before," said Dr. Paul Codjoe, President of Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics. "This decision is going to benefit our patients by giving them more options when it comes to their health care needs."

As part of the new division under Redefine Management, Mercer-Bucks Orthopedics will maintain its current locations while also offering additional services at their existing facilities. Patients will now have access to a full range of medical specialists, including cardiologists, spine surgeons, and psychiatrists, as well as advanced imaging modalities at specific locations.

With this new partnership in place, both teams are confident that they will be able to make a positive difference in the lives of many people throughout the region. Redefine Healthcare looks forward to continuing its mission of providing high quality healthcare services while helping expand access and improve patient outcomes.

