Redefine Meat enters European retail market with UK and Dutch launch, partnering with leading online retailers

Endorsed by high- end chefs for its comparability to high-quality animal meat, Redefine Meat's premium-quality plant-based 'new-meat' is now available to retail consumers in the UK and Netherlands for the first time.

Company announces nationwide partnerships with leading e-commerce retailers Ocado (UK), and both Albert Heijn and Crisp (NL), offering consumers the most diverse range of plant-based options in the industry.

Accelerating its mission to disrupt the meat industry, the move into online retail marks the first step in Redefine Meat's retail go-to-market strategy, with new-meat to be rolled out in supermarkets and in more countries next year.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following significant demand for home availability, 'new-meat' pioneer Redefine Meat today announces its debut launch within European retail – opening up a new category of chef-endorsed premium-quality plant-based products, now sold direct to consumer. Debuting in the UK and the Netherlands, six diverse new products are available to consumers for order today via UK premium online retail giant Ocado, the Netherland's largest retailer, Albert Heijn, and Dutch retailer Crisp who specialize in sourcing fresh and local produce.

Redefine Meat's New-Meat Portfolio Lasagne with Redefine Meat Mince

For the first time, consumers can now buy and cook Redefine Meat's new-meat which has been developed with and endorsed for its comparability to the taste and texture of high-quality animal meat by experts and Michelin-star chefs such as Marco Pierre-White, Ron Blaauw, Alexis Gauthier, and Robin Gill. Until now, new-meat was only available at 4,000 food service locations across the globe which included steakhouses, fine-dining restaurants, hotels, and chains, but is moving into retail due to the growing demand from vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike.

The new-meat retail portfolio fills current quality and versatility gaps in the plant-based category by offering consumers access to four premium-quality minced-based products and two pulled meat products. These include Redefine Beef Mince, Redefine Lamb Kofta Mix, Redefine Premium Burger, Redefine Bratwurst, as well as the company's unique Redefine Pulled Pork and Redefine Pulled Beef which offer the traditional, melt-in-your mouth taste and texture of slow-cooked pulled animal meat, but cooked in minutes instead of hours. Each new retail product delivers the same juicy taste and authentic meat-like texture of Redefine Meat's acclaimed foodservice range for chefs, but in smaller consumer-sized packs and sold straight from the freezer to provide a longer shelf life and significantly reduce waste. The company's award-winning whole cut range, including flank, will be launched as part of a new chilled product range in supermarkets next year.

Ideal for consumers looking to reduce their consumption of animal meat, new-meat is 100% plant-based, uses sustainably sourced ingredients, and has no cholesterol or GMOs. The range of mince and pulled meats serve a wide range of cooking methods, allowing consumers to easily swap to a plant-based option in any equivalent animal-meat dish they prepare at home. The retail portfolio has been directly influenced and developed based on the feedback of world-renowned chefs, butchers, meat experts, vegetarians, and vegans.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat, comments: "The biggest barriers to mainstream plant-based meat adoption remain product quality and versatility. With our success in food service, we believe we have the ideal mix of product quality and variety to disrupt the retail segment in a big way. Key to achieving this is having the right retail partners, such as Ocado, Albert Heijn and Crisp, who symbolize premium quality products. Together with these incredible partners, we are taking the first step in building a new-meat category in retail and make a significant difference in meat consumption by driving more consumers to high-quality, sustainable food.

"Over the next 12 months, we will continue to aggressively execute our go-to-market strategy to get our products directly into the hands of consumers fastest, including more products, a brand-new chilled products range and expansion into new countries."

Olivia Small, Buying Manager at Ocado, says: "We're pleased to be the first retailer in the UK to sell Redefine Meat, offering consumers new versatility and innovation in plant-based meat products. With one of our key missions being to offer our consumers 'unbeatable choice', this range was a natural fit with our unrivalled range of premium products."

Marieke Keijsers, Category Manager at Crisp, says: "With our selection of products, we want to make the world a bit more tasteful. And that is not just about the flavor, but also about the future proofing what is on our plate. If you want to switch to a more plant-based diet, Redefine Meat is a great solution. It is high-quality plant-based range that cannot be missing from our digital shelves."

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat™, we love meat.

Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves new-meat*, delicious plant-based meat that is good for the environment and kind to animals. Having studied the unique properties of animal meat and perfected cutting-edge technologies, we've developed a wide range of high-quality products that provide the full sensory experience of meat, including flavour profiles, texture, and aroma, without compromise.

Produced in the Netherlands, our category-defining new-meat portfolio spans minced meat products and premium cuts, which are proudly served by leading chefs at thousands of restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice across Europe, including in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Austria and more. For consumers keen to cook new-meat at home, six products are now available to buy from Ocado in the UK and Albert Heijn and Crisp in the Netherlands, with further roll out across Europe in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com.

*Does not contain animal-based ingredients

