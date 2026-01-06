Redefine Outdoor Comfort: Aecooly Debuts New Fan Series at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 6–9 at CES 2026, Aecooly is presenting its next generation of portable cooling solutions at Booth #35233 (South Hall 2) of the LVCC. Following a standout 2025—during which the Aecooly Aero Series earned a Red Dot Design Award and Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 —the brand returns to the global stage to unveil three new series designed for everyday comfort and outdoor versatility.

Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Portable High-Speed Misting Fan: Professional Instant Cooling

Aecooly at CES 2026

The flagship of the 2026 exhibit, the Aecooly Cold Air Ultra, introduces industry-first High-Pressure Pneumatic Ice Mist technology. Utilizing a high-precision pressure pump and a 0.25mm pure copper nozzle, the device generates a 20μm ultra-fine mist that penetrates the skin's surface to drop perceived temperatures by 10°C (18°F) in just 10 seconds.

Extreme Performance: An 80,000 RPM motor powers 25m/s wind speeds, adopting the proprietary AeroFlow™ system to ensure a concentrated, low-noise airflow.

Modular Versatility: A Magnetic Quick-Detach System transforms the Ultra into a multi-use tool for cleaning, air inflation, and fire-starting.

A Magnetic Quick-Detach System transforms the Ultra into a multi-use tool for cleaning, air inflation, and fire-starting. Availability: Expected to launch in Spring 2026.

Aecooly Click Neck Fan: The 95g "Invisible" Cooler

The Aecooly Click Neck Fan redefines the wearable experience with an emphasis on extreme portability. Weighing only 95g, the device is 40% smaller than the industry average and roughly the size of a makeup compact.

Magnetic Interaction: The fan utilizes a high-strength Magnetic Snap-on structure, allowing it to secure instantly around the neck with a satisfying click.

Balanced Airflow: Symmetrical Duct Calibration provides a consistent 7m/s airflow to both sides of the face, ensuring a hands-free and "invisible" cooling sensation for all-day use.

: Symmetrical Duct Calibration provides a consistent 7m/s airflow to both sides of the face, ensuring a hands-free and "invisible" cooling sensation for all-day use. Availability: Expected to launch in Spring 2026.

Aecooly AirGimbal Portable Handheld Fan: Versatile Stabilized Precision

Launched in December 2025, the Aecooly AirGimbal has quickly established itself as a versatile powerhouse in the portable cooling market.

Compact Power: Weighing just 150g, the device produces a concentrated 11m/s airflow powered by a high-efficiency 15,000 RPM motor.

220° Precision Design: A POM-stabilized hinge ensures smooth, drift-free positioning across handheld, neck-worn, and desktop modes.

: A POM-stabilized hinge ensures smooth, drift-free positioning across handheld, neck-worn, and desktop modes. Pricing: Available now for $24.99.

Visit Aecooly at CES 2026

Experience a cooler way to explore. Aecooly brings its award-winning focus on outdoor comfort to the global stage at CES 2026. Witness the next generation of portable cooling at the LVCC.

Find Us: South Hall 2, Booth #35233

South Hall 2, Booth #35233 Event Dates: Jan 6–9, 2026

