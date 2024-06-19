Redefine Your Global Returns Process by Checking Out the Latest Episode of "Outside the Box with Asendia USA"

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leading provider of international shipping and mailing solutions, is excited to announce the release of "Understanding the International Returns Process for e-Commerce Success", the newest two-part episode of its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA."

In part one, released on June 5th, co-hosts John and Nick are joined by special guests Helen Scurfield (CEO, Asendia Global Returns) and Ari Aloni (e-PAQ Returns Manager, Asendia USA). Together they discuss the significant role global returns play in today's e-commerce logistics, focusing on how enhancing the experience through simplicity, transparency, and a variety of return service options benefits both shoppers and retailers.

In part two, released today, the group discusses positioning a returns solution, decreasing costs, returns restrictions, fast refunds for shoppers, and much more! To get a better understanding of the key supply chain insights and hassle-free refund solutions Asendia USA has to offer, please visit asendiausa.com/global-returns.

Asendia USA's podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", offers practical guidance and industry expertise, empowering businesses in the global e-commerce marketplace. Co-hosts John Walsh (Vice President of Sales, Asendia USA) and Nick Agnetti (Enterprise Sales Executive, Asendia USA) along with exciting occasional guests offer valuable insights and pivotal information that can help transform your e-commerce business.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" through major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube, as well as through our direct streaming site – outsidethebox.asendiausa.com.

