Redefined Households Trend Analysis Report 2023-2024 Featuring Alt Co, Hoff, President,Twisst, Knorr, and Kustie

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Redefined Households - TrendSights Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.



Family, career, and life progression are complex and can defy conventional wisdom as the lines between one stage of life and another can vary greatly. The diverse nature of households is becoming more common around the globe as inhibitors such as traditional stereotypes and regional barriers are being broken down.



Scope

Inflation pressure will continue to drive consumers into household situations they may not have necessarily chosen for themselves creating new households

Population growth continues to slow globally creating more and more aging populations around the world

Around the globe are found all types of household arrangement; however, depending on the region the proportion of one to another will greatly change.

Reasons to Buy

Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the fast-moving consumer goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.

Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.

Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into-or challenge-current consumer trends.

Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Overview

What?

Why?

How?

What Next?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alt Co.

Hoff

President

Twisst

Knorr

Kustie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bqa6e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets