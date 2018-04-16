Redefining boutique hotels, Toronto's much anticipated The Anndore House is now open

While the best of Toronto can be explored steps away, The Anndore House promises to be a sought-after destination with 113 chic guest rooms and suites on 11 floors. From a meal at Constantine, soulfully blending flavours from Italy to the Middle East created by the collaborative group behind Toronto's La Palma, a morning coffee from Scarlet Door café, a drink in the sophisticated Bar at Constantine, a new look from a barber at Crows Nest, valet parking and stylish cruiser bikes for rent, The Anndore House offers everything the discerning guest desires.

Built in 1955 as a residence hotel frequented by some of the city's most eccentric personalities and visitors, The Anndore House celebrates its past by maintaining its original name, structure and brick. Throughout the decades the building has had many lives, having once housed one of the city's most intimate and seductive jazz bars. Nods to decades past can be found in details like record players in each room, with a vinyl library available at the front desk, retrofitted rooms and contemporary art inspired by vintage photography and the national landscape.

While the hotel pays homage to its history, the service is truly modern and focused on the future. Everything about a guest's stay can be controlled through a custom-designed app, from check-in to unlocking the doors, dimming the lighting, adjusting the temperature and exploring the team's recommendations for living like a local.

"The Anndore House is the product of so many talented creatives joining together and it's wonderful to see our vision come to life," said general manager Anthony Campaniaris. "We designed the hotel to not only be an inclusive resource for locals, but for travelers from all over the world who can experience the House like it is an extension of their own homes."

Designed by top local firm Cecconi Simone, helmed by Elaine Cecconi and Anna Simone, the spacious loft-like rooms and suites feature king or queen beds in rooms ranging from 225 to 500 square feet, with spacious closets and living spaces in each room. Guests can spin a record and take in the city views from comfy deep leather chairs in their industrially designed, calm oasis. Bathrooms are on trend yet timeless, with dimensional subway tile, rainforest showers and exposed brass faucets.

Contract Magazine's Designer of the Year, Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, designed the common spaces using rich jewel tones that imbues the hotel with warmth and eclectic character. This summer, The Anndore House will unveil the next phase of its story with a second floor meeting and party room with an expansive terrace with park views.

"We designed the spaces to emulate a warm, sensible familial home," said Munge. "We envisioned Constantine and The Anndore House's common spaces as lively gathering spots that are welcoming and comfortable, but with a sense of sophistication, suitable for a space that's nestled in between some of Toronto's most vibrant neighbourhoods."

The Anndore House is the latest addition to the growing portfolio of Silver Hotel Group. Rooms start at $299 per night and suites start at $399 per night. Barrier free/wheelchair accessible rooms are also available. To make a reservation, visit theanndorehouse.com or call 1-833-SILVER-0.

