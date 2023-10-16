Redefining Box Making in North America: Capital Equipment Solutions Inc. Announces Partnership with Europrogetti Srl

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As packaging and converting needs evolve, two industry giants are uniting to lead the charge. Chicago-based Capital Equipment Solutions Inc. is proud to announce its dynamic new partnership with Europrogetti Srl, redefining the North American future of rigid box-making and laminating equipment. Together, they aim to revolutionize the market with cutting-edge solutions backed by decades of expertise.

Europrogetti Srl: A global pioneer in rigid box making and laminating equipment since 1990.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Europrogetti, a pioneering leader in the rigid box and laminating equipment sector," says Paul Lange, Chief Solutions Officer at Capital Equipment Solutions. "This collaboration signifies our dedication to bringing our clients the most advanced and varied packaging equipment solutions possible."

"We decided to collaborate with Capital Equipment Solutions for the quality of its sales network and its technical department, which is ready to intervene promptly and competently to solve any matter," says Giulio Saletti, COO of Europrogetti Srl. "After-sales assistance is a priority for Europrogetti, and we are convinced that Capital Equipment Solutions will be able to guarantee a timely and efficient service to our customers."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Timely and top-tier after-sales support for Europrogetti customers.

Access to state-of-the-art rigid box-making and converting equipment for packaging companies in North America .

. Comprehensive turnkey service offerings, making packaging equipment acquisition seamless for clients.

Opportunity for North American businesses to leverage Europrogetti's decades of innovation and expertise in box production.

About Capital Equipment Solutions: Capital Equipment Solutions is committed to delivering excellence in the printing and packaging equipment sector. With a strong emphasis on both new and used equipment, we cater predominantly to the rigid box, packaging, converting, and print finishing markets. As a trusted name in the industry, our vast inventory showcases the best in new innovations, like our collaboration with Europrogetti Srl, and high-quality used equipment. Our dedication extends beyond sales; as a full-service provider, we pride ourselves in offering complete turnkey equipment proposals, setting us apart from standard equipment providers.

About Europrogetti: Established in 1990, Europrogetti embarked on a journey to build specialized machines for box makers and converting companies. Initially catering to the footwear sector, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic needs of various markets, including perfumes, jewelry, mobile phones, eyewear, and more. Over the decades, Europrogetti has solidified its reputation for producing unique boxes with various shapes and dimensions, positioning itself as a go-to solution for diverse industry needs.

Contact:

Zoe Gordon

847-450-0786

366826@email4pr.com

SOURCE Capital Equipment Solutions Inc.