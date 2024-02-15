REDEFINING CLEAN: OXTERS LAUNCHES THE ORIGINAL IN-SHOWER UNDERARM WASH

This trailblazing product tackles body odor through proper washing and will change the way we do – or don't – use deodorant.

MEREDITH, N.H., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're one of the millions of people who seek clean body care products, but don't always trust their effectiveness, you're in luck. Avoiding both harmful chemicals and body odor can feel impossible. But Oxters, a New Hampshire-based personal care company, is changing that with the launch of their first-of-its-kind, in-shower underarm wash.

The Original In‑Shower Underarm Wash

Armpits are designed to cool our bodies and remove toxins. Underarms house sweat glands, hair follicles, and over 20 lymph nodes, which provide a warm, and moist environment for bacteria to grow. Clogging these outlets with antiperspirants and deodorants kicks them into overdrive, making body odor even worse. Oxters is revolutionizing underarm care by managing body odor through proper washing – not by masking odor or preventing sweat – because sweat doesn't cause B.O., bacteria does.

For Oxters founders Scott and Chelsea Crowder, health and wellness is a personal mission. Motivated by a family health scare, the two took a close look at everything they put in and on their bodies. After a switch to natural deodorant, they couldn't find a solution for underarm care that was both effective and clean, so they created it.

"When we started researching, we learned the underarms are a complex and misunderstood body part, and from a health standpoint they should be allowed to function as designed," said Chelsea. "We are incredibly proud of the natural effectiveness of Oxters to improve underarm health and performance while removing body odor. It's a 'got to try it to believe it' clean."

Key features of Oxters products include:

Eliminates odor-causing bacteria, removes deodorant residue and sweat, cleans and conditions underarm skin.

Crafted with natural ingredients, like activated charcoal, coconut oil, shea butter, and apple cider vinegar.

Deodorant-style container for easy application and protection from shower melting and mess.

Mildly scented naturally by coconut oil, it's effective and gentle enough for the whole family.

Oxters in-shower underarm wash is available on Amazon and at Oxters.co in two formulas: Charcoal Smooth which cleanses and conditions, and Charcoal Grit which cleanses, conditions, and provides gentle exfoliation. Learn more and join the movement at Oxters.co.

High-res product images can be found here .

About Oxters

Oxters, the original in-shower underarm wash, is designed for use alongside your regular deodorant or as a deodorant alternative. Carefully crafted with clean and natural ingredients, Oxters removes odor-causing bacteria and pore-clogging impurities, including deodorant residue and sweat, leaving you with a fresh start for whatever comes next. Find Oxters in Charcoal Smooth and gently exfoliating Charcoal Grit, at Oxters.co and on Amazon. Join our (great smelling) community on Instagram and learn more about our commitment to sustainability at Oxters.co

Media Contact:

Samantha MacLeod, MS, RD

[email protected]

(781) 775-7101

SOURCE Oxters