Redefining Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Landscape Report with DLI's Epidemiology Study, Drug Insights, Price Reimbursement, and Regulatory Consulting Services | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal Cancer often referred to as malignant colonic tumor, metastatic bowel cancer, metastatic colon carcinoma, or metastatic colorectal carcinoma, is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or rectum is a form of cancer occurring in the rectum or colon. It is an aggressive form of cancer that can rapidly spread to other parts of the digestive system. There has been an increased pervasiveness of this cancer equally affecting both men and women. Early detection in the form of colonoscopy screening plays a vital role in promoting fast prognosis. Drug development endeavours are also going on across various parts of the world with an aim to find a permanent cure for this ailment.

The increased CRC disease burden has become a caused of concern for various nations. It is worth noting that colorectal cancer also known as metastatic rectal cancer usually begins as small, noncancerous growths called polyps on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. The growth of large polyp in colon takes the form of aggressive cancer if not diagnosed at an early stage. The colon is the large intestine, and the rectum is the last section of the colon, leading to the anus. Risk factors for colorectal cancer include age (the risk increases with age), a family history of the disease, certain genetic mutations, a diet high in red and processed meats, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, and certain medical conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Price and Market Access

DiseaseLandscape Insights has been offering healthcare consulting services to the players operating in this vertical. It is assisting them with clinical trial feasibility analysis, clinical trial management, price and market access, commercial strategy analysis, product portfolio extension, along with other pivotal activities. The industry participants are trying to strengthen their position in the CRC management landscape.

Colorectal Cancer Disease Overview- Types, Causes, and Symptoms:

Adenocarcinoma, Carcinoid Tumors, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs), Lymphomas, and Sarcomas are the primary types of CRC. Although the exact causes behind its occurrence has not been known but genetic issues, age, unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, and alcohol intake, can be the triggering factors.

The major symptoms are anemia, fatigue, weakness, blood in stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, and weight loss. Early detection can be life saving for patients. The diagnostic landscape of this disease is diverse wherein colonoscopy recommendations are given by doctors due to its accuracy. Colonoscopy screening age is typically 45 to 50 for average-risk individuals. Apart from that ct scan colon cancer and ct scan for bowel cancer, may also be suggested for the detection of colorectal malignant neoplasm.

Effective treatment solutions are chemotherapy for colorectal cancer and radiation for rectal cancer. The latter uses high-energy radiation to target and destroy cancer cells in the rectum and can be administered alone or in combination with other treatments.

Final Words:

CRC is a highly prevalent forms of cancer affected a large part of the global population. It predominantly affects the digestive system specially the rectum, colon, and large intestine. Smoking, excessive alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyle, age, and family history, among others are known to be the factors leading to the onset of this ailment.

About Disease Landscape:

Disease Landscape, a pioneering company specializing in Disease Intelligence, Pricing, and Market Access. Utilizing the power of data analytics, Disease Landscape Insights is dedicated to healthcare sector with invaluable, finely crafted insights and recommendations regarding global pricing and market access strategies. As a specialized firm, we are committed to delivering unparalleled insights into pricing and market access, custom-tailored to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Our data-driven solutions and cutting-edge technology position us as your trustworthy partner, offering swift, adaptable, and evidence-based alternatives to traditional market access and pricing research methods.

Our core competencies encompass Market Research Services, Consulting Services, Global Pricing and Market Access, Epidemiology Studies, as well as Product Portfolio and Pipeline Services. Our expertise lies in furnishing comprehensive data intelligence throughout every phase of drug and device research.

